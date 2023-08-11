Oklahoma Joins Abbott Effort, Deploys National Guard to Handle Texas Border Migrants

About 50 members of the Oklahoma National Guard have been deployed to the southern border in Texas, according to a new report.

The troops sent to El Paso are taking part in "Operation Lone Star" that was started by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2021 in response to President Joe Biden's handling of immigration policy, local news station KTUL reported.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, like Abbott a Republican, announced in June that he would deploy Guard troops to Texas.

"I believe it is in the best interest of Oklahoma and the nation to take decisive action to address the federal government’s utter failure to secure our southern border," Stitt said in a release at the time.

"Republican governors continue to step up to the plate when President Biden refuses to lead; and by deploying our brave National Guard Troops, we are sending a strong message that we remain dedicated to defending our borders and upholding law and order in our nation," he said.

The KTUL report said the Oklahoma troops have been in Texas for about 10 days and are expected to be deployed for about a month.