Oklahoma Joins Abbott Effort, Deploys National Guard to Handle Texas Border Migrants

About 50 members of the Oklahoma National Guard have been deployed to the southern border in Texas, according to a new report.
The troops sent to El Paso are taking part in "Operation Lone Star" that was started by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2021 in response to President Joe Biden's handling of immigration policy, local news station KTUL reported.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, like Abbott a Republican, announced in June that he would deploy Guard troops to Texas.
"I believe it is in the best interest of Oklahoma and the nation to take decisive action to address the federal government’s utter failure to secure our southern border," Stitt said in a release at the time.
- Nebraska Sends National Guard Soldiers to Texas Border
- Two Pregnant Migrant Women Say They Were Denied Water by Texas National Guard When They Tried To Surrender
- Texas to Deploy 1,000 Foot Inflatable Water Barrier at Border
- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Sends National Guard Soldiers to US Southern Border
- Texas Gov. Abbott Buses Migrants to Los Angeles, Promises that More Will be Sent
- Governor Greg Abbott Announces ‘Texas Tactical Border Force’ After Migrant Deaths
"Republican governors continue to step up to the plate when President Biden refuses to lead; and by deploying our brave National Guard Troops, we are sending a strong message that we remain dedicated to defending our borders and upholding law and order in our nation," he said.
The KTUL report said the Oklahoma troops have been in Texas for about 10 days and are expected to be deployed for about a month.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews
- Developer Builds $1.5 Million Home on Lot That Was Never Sold to Him by the LandownerNews
- Jaws II: Shark Sighting Evacuates NYC Waters Days After First Attack in 70 YearsNews
- Snake in a Toilet: Slithering Visitor to Arizona Home Camps Out Where Homeowner Least Expects ItNews