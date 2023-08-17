Oklahoma Homeowner Kills Man After Discovering Him Messing With His A/C: Police - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Oklahoma Homeowner Kills Man After Discovering Him Messing With His A/C: Police

The homeowner was interviewed by police and was released

Published |Updated
Madeline Fitzgerald
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

An Oklahoma man was shot and killed on Tuesday after getting caught damaging an air conditioning unit. 

Timothy Crossley, 45, was allegedly vandalizing an air conditioner outside of a Tulsa home when the homeowner came outside and confronted him. 

A picture of the home where the shooting occurred. There is a police barrier in front of the house.
Timothy Crossley, 45, was shot and killed outside of this Tulsa home on August 15.Tulsa Police Department

Crossley then charged the homeowner, according to the Tulsa Police Department. The alleged vandal ignored the homeowner shouting at him to stop. This prompted the homeowner to shoot Crossley, severely injuring him. 

When police arrived, Crossley was transferred to the hospital, where he died from the gunshot wounds. 

The homeowner was interviewed by police and was released. The Tulsa Police Department is still investigating the incident. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.