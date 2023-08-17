Oklahoma Homeowner Kills Man After Discovering Him Messing With His A/C: Police

An Oklahoma man was shot and killed on Tuesday after getting caught damaging an air conditioning unit.

Timothy Crossley, 45, was allegedly vandalizing an air conditioner outside of a Tulsa home when the homeowner came outside and confronted him.

Timothy Crossley, 45, was shot and killed outside of this Tulsa home on August 15. Tulsa Police Department

Crossley then charged the homeowner, according to the Tulsa Police Department. The alleged vandal ignored the homeowner shouting at him to stop. This prompted the homeowner to shoot Crossley, severely injuring him.

When police arrived, Crossley was transferred to the hospital, where he died from the gunshot wounds.

The homeowner was interviewed by police and was released. The Tulsa Police Department is still investigating the incident.