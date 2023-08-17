TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says
Oklahoma Homeowner Kills Man After Discovering Him Messing With His A/C: Police
The homeowner was interviewed by police and was released
An Oklahoma man was shot and killed on Tuesday after getting caught damaging an air conditioning unit.
Timothy Crossley, 45, was allegedly vandalizing an air conditioner outside of a Tulsa home when the homeowner came outside and confronted him.
Crossley then charged the homeowner, according to the Tulsa Police Department. The alleged vandal ignored the homeowner shouting at him to stop. This prompted the homeowner to shoot Crossley, severely injuring him.
When police arrived, Crossley was transferred to the hospital, where he died from the gunshot wounds.
The homeowner was interviewed by police and was released. The Tulsa Police Department is still investigating the incident.
