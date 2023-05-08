The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Oklahoma Governor Defunds PBS Station Over “Clifford the Big Red Dog” Having Two Moms

    Governor Kevin Stitt defends defunding the state’s PBS station.

    Monique Merrill
    REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

    After vetoing a bill in April that would have continued funding for the state’s PBS station, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt accused the station of trying to “indoctrinate” children.

    The Oklahoma Educational Television Authority runs PBS content, including children's shows like “Sesame Street,” “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” and “Clifford the Big Red Dog.” 

    In an interview with Fox News, Stitt said the station is “an outdated system” and the programming “doesn’t line up with Oklahoma values.”

    In 2020, the “Clifford the Big Red Dog” reboot introduced a character who has two moms. Stitt argued that the content on PBS isn’t educational and “doesn’t need to be on public television” in his interview with Fox News.

    The network will cease operations this year due to the governor's veto, unless the state legislature manages to override it.

