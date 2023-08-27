Oklahoma Football Field Shooting Leaves One Teen Dead, Police Looking Into Off-Duty Cop That Returned Fire

At least one teenager died in a Friday night shooting that happened on an Oklahoma high school football field, police said.

Shots were fired Friday at Bill Jensen Field in Choctaw, Oklahoma. The Choctaw High School football team was in the middle of a game against Del City High School when the shots rang out.

In a Saturday update, the Choctaw Police Department said the gunshots were fired from the visitor’s side of the stadium. Police believe the gunshots broke out after two men got into a fight at the stadium.

One 16-year-old boy got shot in the groin area and died from the injuries, police said. The boy did not attend Choctaw or Del City, and no further details about him have yet been released.

At least four others were injured, including a 42-year-old man who got shot in the chest. He received surgery in the hospital, and he is now in stable condition, police said.

One young female received treatment in the hospital after she was shot in the thigh. Two other females, believed to be students, injured themselves while trying to flee the area.

Police said they recovered two guns and eight rounds at the scene.

Some football players dive to the ground, in what appears to be an effort to lay low and take cover from any potential bullets coming their way KOCO 5 News/YouTube

The Del City Police Department said off-duty Del City officers were at the game providing security. One of the officers fired his weapon. An investigation will be conducted to examine the officer’s involvement in the shooting.

One witness told local ABC affiliate KOCO-TV that he heard gunshots during the third quarter of the game at around 10:15 p.m.

“The panic kind of came in waves after the initial shots. Just a scary situation,” Mark Rodgers said.

One student at the game called her mother as the mayhem played out.

“(My daughter) called me and told me she and some other students were up under a bleacher, and all I could hear was just screaming and crying and yelling," said Christina Goodwin, according to local CBS affiliate KWTV-DT.

An investigation remains ongoing.