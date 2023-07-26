Oklahoma Couple Accused of Entering Pet Store, Killing ‘Several Animals’: Police

Warning: the below story contains graphic details some readers may find disturbing.
Oklahoma City police are looking for two people they allege entered a pet store and “killed several animals,” including breaking the neck of a parakeet and stomping a hamster to death.
A bunny was strangled inside its cage, and a guinea pig was taken from the store.
The police department initially tweeted Tuesday afternoon about the incident: “Folks, this one will really make you angry. These two went into the Petland store near Memorial and Penn and killed several animals.”
Police say their tweet, which garnered angry replies and has since been deleted, led to the eventual identification of two suspects.
According to the incident report from OKCPD, one suspect stood as a lookout watch while the other suspect killed the animals.
Police still seek public input on the whereabouts of the suspects.
Anyone who has information can call the local Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300. Those reporting it can remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.
