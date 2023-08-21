The Oklahoma City Zoo announced the birth of a rare clouded leopard kitten on Friday.

“Cloudy with a 100% chance of you saying “aw!”,” the zoo shared in a post on Facebook.

According to the announcement, the zoo’s female clouded leopard, Rukai, gave birth to a male kitten on July 18 in the Zoo's Cat Forest habitat following a 90-day gestation period.

This birth is significant not only as Rukai’s first birth of the year but also as the first birth of 2023 for the vulnerable species.

The zoo participates in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA's) Species Survival Plan for clouded leopards. In line with the program, the zoo's experts are expected to hand-care for the kitten until it is mature enough to fend for itself.

The Oklahoma City Zoo announces birth of rare, clouded leopard kitten. Oklahoma City Zoo/Facebook

The zoo confirmed in its Facebook post that the kitten is “healthy and doing everything a newborn should be doing – eating, sleeping, and growing!”

It added: “As the kitten continues to grow strong, he will be making his way to another AZA-accredited facility to be another important ambassador for his species and hopefully have little cloudies of his own one day!”

Two years earlier, the zoo celebrated the birth of another clouded leopard kitten as Rukai's first successful birth at the facility.

As local station KOCO shared, Rukai and her mate JD came to the Oklahoma City Zoo in December 2019. They were paired together through the Species Survival Plan. After their first successful birth, a female, the pair was expected to welcome several other kittens.

Originating from Nepal and Bangladesh, clouded leopards are designated as “vulnerable” on the IUCN Red List due to threats like habitat destruction, poaching, and the pet trade. Experts estimate that only about 10,000 clouded leopards currently live in the wild.