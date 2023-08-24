Oklahoma Authorities Name BTK Killer as the ‘Prime Suspect’ in at Least 2 Unsolved Cases

Dennis Rader, the BTK Killer, is now considered the "primary suspect" in two cold cases involving unsolved murders in Oklahoma and Missouri, authorities announced on Wednesday.

The news comes after law enforcement officials began searching Rader's former Kansas property to gather potential evidence earlier this week.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation began after authorities re-examined the 1976 disappearance of Cynthia Kinney, a 16-year-old cheerleader in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

According to the Associated Press, the case was reopened in December after suspicions were raised due to Rader's past role as a regional installer for ADT alarms and his connection to the area.

Rader's writings contained the phrase "bad laundry day," which prompted further investigation, Sheriff Eddie Virden told ABC affiliate KAKE. He said a bank across the street from the laundromat where Kinney was last seen had new alarms installed around the time she went missing.

"Through the investigation, we were able to determine that he was fairly familiar with the area and, of course, he was active during that time," Virden said.

BTK murder suspect Dennis Rader. Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

The information led authorities to explore other missing persons and unsolved murders that might be linked to the BTK killer.

Additionally, Rader is believed to be the main suspect in the murder of Shawna Beth Garber in McDonald County, Missouri, in 1990.

The 22-year-old's body was discovered restrained with different bindings, and Rader's possible involvement was revealed through new information.

Rader, who operated under the moniker BTK (bind, torture, kill), committed a series of killings from 1974 to 1991. He was arrested in 2005.

While he confessed to ten murders and was sentenced to life in prison, recent investigations suggest he could be linked to even more unsolved cases.

His daughter, Kerri Rawson, has collaborated with investigators to uncover potential hidden evidence.