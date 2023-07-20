Ohio Zookeepers Surprised When a Gorilla They Thought Was Male Gives Birth to Baby Girl - The Messenger
Ohio Zookeepers Surprised When a Gorilla They Thought Was Male Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Zookeepers say females and males look very similar up until around age 8 and that gorillas often don't appear pregnant

Elizabeth Urban
Zookeepers at the Columbus Zoo were doubly surprised when they checked the gorilla enclosure early Thursday morning. A resident named Sully, who was thought to be a male gorilla, had given birth to a healthy baby girl.

The birth "was unexpected, yet exciting for the care team and important for the conservation of a critically endangered species," reads a post on the Columbus Zoo Blog.

Determining the sex of younger gorillas can be difficult, according to the zookeepers' blog post. Until around age 8, female and male gorillas look very similar, are around the same size and do not have very prominent sex organs.

Because Sully, who is about 8 years old, has been healthy since she arrived at the zoo with her mother in 2019, zookeepers didn't need to perform any procedures that would have allowed a closer inspection or given them an opportunity to find out her sex.

In addition, gorillas do not typically show signs of pregnancy because of their large abdomens and smaller babies.

"The Dian Fossey International Gorilla Fund, which protects gorillas in their native lands, says its trackers are always happily surprised to see a newborn, because they have no way to tell that a baby is on the way," the zoo adds in its blog post.

The zoo’s veterinarians were able to confirm that the baby was a girl by visual confirmation and a primate expert agreed after seeing photographs, zookeepers said.

But once again, since the baby and mother appear healthy, veterinarians are maintaining a hands-off approach with their care.

At a later date, the zoo plans to complete a DNA test to find out who in the community is the baby's father. Sully lives in a gorilla troop led by silverback Mac, 39, that also includes two younger males Kamoli, 10, and JJ, 3, the zoo said.

After giving the mother, baby and troop time to bond, the zoo plans to reopen the gorilla habitat for public viewing.

The habitat will re-open to guests starting this Friday, July 21 at 11 a.m.

"To ensure their comfort, the gorillas will have access to different areas, including behind-the-scenes," the zoo said in a Facebook post. "We appreciate your patience and understanding as they choose where they wish to be throughout the day."

The International Union For Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species has labeled western lowland gorillas as critically endangered because of deforestation, habitat loss and illegal bushmeat trade.

Their numbers in the wild are estimated to be around 100,000.

