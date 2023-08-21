Ohio Teen Convicted of Murdering Boyfriend in Deliberate 100 MPH Crash Faces Life Sentence

The Ohio teen convicted of killing her boyfriend by intentionally ramming her car into a building in a deadly 100 mph crash will be sentenced for his murder Monday afternoon, a little over a year after the horrific crash.

Mackenzie Shirilla, 19, faces life in prison after a judge found her guilty of four counts of murder in connection with the death of her boyfriend, 20-year-old Dominic Russo, and their friend, 19-year-old Davion Flanagan, The Messenger previously reported.

She was also convicted of four counts of felonious assault, two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, and drug possession.

On July 31, 2022, Shirilla, then-17, Russo and Flanagan departed a friend’s house after smoking marijuana. A little after 5 a.m., Shirilla got behind the wheel of her 2018 Toyota Camry and drove the trio to a Strongsville, Ohio, business park — about 20 miles outside of Cleveland – where prosecutors said she floored the gas pedal and deliberately smashed into a commercial building in an effort to end her toxic relationship with Russo.

Russo and Flanagan died on the scene. Shirilla was left unconscious but survived.

"There is no doubt that this happened because of the relationship with Dominic and the defendant’s intent was clearly to end that, and she took everybody that was in the car with her,” Assistant Prosecutor Tim Troup previously told reporters, according to WKYC-TV.

During court proceedings, Cuyahoga County Judge Nancy Margaret Russo described Shirilla as “literal hell on wheels.”

Mackenzie Shirilla was found guilty on all counts related to a July 2022 high-speed car crash into a building that killed her boyfriend and friend in Strongsville, Ohio. WKYC News 3/Screenshot

"Mackenzie alone made the decision to drive the car, to drive an obscure route, a route she visited a few days before, and a route not routinely taken by her,” said Russo. “Mackenzie alone chose a time to make the drive, early in the morning, when any reasonable person would expect a few people would be nearby to witness it or offer life-saving assistance."

Shirilla's conviction carries an automatic life sentence with the possibility of parole after 15 years, according to Cleveland.com.

On Friday, Russo's father, Frank Russo, told NBC News he doesn't support imposing a life sentence on Shirilla.

"It’s horrible for everybody," he told the outlet. "Yeah, I lost my son, it’s harder on our family, but I don’t want the rest of her life ruined too, it isn’t going to make me feel any better."

He said, "The whole thing's just a shame."




