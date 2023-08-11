Ohio Suspends Medical License of Doctor Who Claimed Vaccines Magnetize People

After an Ohio physician claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine magnetized people and interfaced them with cell towers, her medical license has been suspended two years later.

Former doctor and anti-vaccine activist Sherri Tenpenny had 350 complaints filed against her in 2021 after she testified in front of an Ohio House committee about the dangers of vaccines, as reported by Cleveland.com.

“I’m sure you’ve seen the pictures all over the internet of people who have had these shots and now they’re magnetized,” Tenpenny said to lawmakers. “They can put a key on their forehead and it sticks…There have been people who have long suspected there’s an interface, yet to be defined, an interface between what’s being injected in these shots and all of the 5G towers.”

Many of her claims had been debunked by other healthcare professionals or were said to be misleading statements. Tenpenny appeared on the shows of conservative conspiracy theorists Mike Lindell and Alex Jones promoting alternative treatments instead of vaccinations.

However, the State Medical Board of Ohio said that it is not the nature of Tenpenny’s claims that got her license suspended, but rather because she had failed to cooperate with the board’s investigations into the complaints.

A letter sent to Tenpenny last September alleges that she ignored an investigator’s requests to sit for an interview, did not answer letters from the board detailing the accusations, and did not submit the required responses.

As reported by WCMH, her attorney told the board that Tenpenny “did not believe the Board had a lawful basis” for the investigation. She also ignored an investigative subpoena and did not attend an investigative conference.

The board reiterated in their formal report that Tenpenny’s license suspension was due to her lack of regard for the investigative process. They did also ask Tenpenny for the evidence that she had to support her claims that COVID-19 vaccines cause people to become interfaced with cell towers, and why she claimed that major cities were “liquifying dead bodies and pouring them into the water supply.”

At a crowded administrative hearing, Tenpenny’s attorney Tom Renz attempted to tell the board that the decision to suspend her license was a violation of her civil rights and “free speech rights,” as reported by cleveland.com. He told the board that it felt like “harassment” and that, “This appears very much like a lynch mob.”

A lawyer from the Attorney General’s Office noted that Tenpenny had not attended either of the two hearings prior to that one, and even her attorneys did not appear at the second hearing. Aside from three abstentions, the board’s vote to suspend her license was unanimous.

The suspension prevents Tenpenny from practicing medicine and selling anti-vaccine goods and services under the title of a physician. She is still able to write her books and partake in the anti-vaccine services, she is just no longer able to market them under her former medical title.

Tenpenny was also fined $3,000 by the board. In order for her to have her license reinstated, she must meet the conditions outlined by the board.