Ohio State Student Who Went Missing in June — Last Seen Carrying 2 Knives — Found Dead

An Ohio State University student, missing since early June, has been found dead.
Amina Alhaj-Omar, 25, who was seeking her Master’s degree, was reported missing on June 10.
On Sunday, her family released a statement to local news outlets that her body had been found.
“On Wednesday afternoon we received a call from the Franklin County detectives when they later came to our home and informed the family that they had found Amina’s body in the quarry behind the BP gas station on South High Street where she was last seen," the statement read.
- Missing California Service Dog Found 2 Years Later in Ohio
- Missing Elderly Man Who Went Hiking Amid Heat Advisory Found Dead on Trail
- Student Found Dead After Going Missing on School Group’s Trip to New Zealand Caves
- Body of Paddle Boarder Who Went Missing Found After 911 Call From Obama Estate
- The Last Democrat in Ohio?
"We are unaware of the details at this time, as we have not yet received the autopsy report. We would like to ask the public for their prayers for Amina," the statement concluded.
Alhaj-Omar was last seen near Interstate 270 and U.S. Route 23 on the south side of Columbus, where police found her car abandoned with minor damage, WCMH-TV reported.
“The investigation into her disappearance is now closed by the Columbus Division of Police," Columbus authorities said in a statement, confirming the family's news.
In a press conference shortly after her disappearance, CPD Sgt. Joe Albert said police obtained June 10 gas station surveillance video that showed Alhaj-Omar in the store at 4:30 a.m. with two kitchen knives before walking off the property a little after 6 a.m.
No additional information has been released by authorities.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- How Does Russia’s Embattled Defense Minister Still Have a Job?News
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews