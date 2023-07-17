Ohio State Student Who Went Missing in June — Last Seen Carrying 2 Knives — Found Dead - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Ohio State Student Who Went Missing in June — Last Seen Carrying 2 Knives — Found Dead

'We are unaware of the details at this time, as we have not yet received the autopsy report,' the family said in a statement

Published |Updated
Ryan Parker
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Amina Alhaj-OmarOhio Attorney General's Office

An Ohio State University student, missing since early June, has been found dead.

Amina Alhaj-Omar, 25, who was seeking her Master’s degree, was reported missing on June 10.

On Sunday, her family released a statement to local news outlets that her body had been found.

“On Wednesday afternoon we received a call from the Franklin County detectives when they later came to our home and informed the family that they had found Amina’s body in the quarry behind the BP gas station on South High Street where she was last seen," the statement read.

Read More

"We are unaware of the details at this time, as we have not yet received the autopsy report. We would like to ask the public for their prayers for Amina," the statement concluded.

Alhaj-Omar was last seen near Interstate 270 and U.S. Route 23 on the south side of Columbus, where police found her car abandoned with minor damage, WCMH-TV reported.

“The investigation into her disappearance is now closed by the Columbus Division of Police," Columbus authorities said in a statement, confirming the family's news.

In a press conference shortly after her disappearance, CPD Sgt. Joe Albert said police obtained June 10 gas station surveillance video that showed Alhaj-Omar in the store at 4:30 a.m. with two kitchen knives before walking off the property a little after 6 a.m.

No additional information has been released by authorities.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.