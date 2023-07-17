Ohio State Student Who Went Missing in June — Last Seen Carrying 2 Knives — Found Dead

An Ohio State University student, missing since early June, has been found dead.

Amina Alhaj-Omar, 25, who was seeking her Master’s degree, was reported missing on June 10.

On Sunday, her family released a statement to local news outlets that her body had been found.

“On Wednesday afternoon we received a call from the Franklin County detectives when they later came to our home and informed the family that they had found Amina’s body in the quarry behind the BP gas station on South High Street where she was last seen," the statement read.

"We are unaware of the details at this time, as we have not yet received the autopsy report. We would like to ask the public for their prayers for Amina," the statement concluded.

Alhaj-Omar was last seen near Interstate 270 and U.S. Route 23 on the south side of Columbus, where police found her car abandoned with minor damage, WCMH-TV reported.

“The investigation into her disappearance is now closed by the Columbus Division of Police," Columbus authorities said in a statement, confirming the family's news.

In a press conference shortly after her disappearance, CPD Sgt. Joe Albert said police obtained June 10 gas station surveillance video that showed Alhaj-Omar in the store at 4:30 a.m. with two kitchen knives before walking off the property a little after 6 a.m.

No additional information has been released by authorities.