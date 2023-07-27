Ohio Police K-9 Handler Fired for Releasing Dog on a Surrendering Black Man

An Ohio police officer has been fired after an investigation into why he released a K-9 dog on an unarmed Black man who was attempting to surrender to police earlier this month.

Officer Ryan Speakman of the Circleville, Ohio, Police Department was fired “effective immediately,” the department said Wednesday in a statement. Speakman had been on paid administrative leave during the investigation into his conduct. The department did not comment on what happened to the dog.

“Officer Speakman did not meet the standards and expectations we hold for our police officers,” the department said in its statement.

The department elected to fire Speakman even after the Circleville Police Use of Force Review Board determined that he followed the department’s policy for the use of police dogs in the arrest of 23-year-old truck driver Jaddarius Rose.

Police officials added in the statement that the review board only determines whether a department employee acts within police guidelines.

“The review board does not have the authority to recommend discipline,” the officials said in the statement.

Speakman deployed the dog at Rose as he attempted to surrender to police with his hands in the air. Rose had allegedly led police on a lengthy pursuit after they attempted to pull over his semi-truck because it was missing a mud flap on its rear tire.

Rose eventually exited the truck along U.S. Route 23 and was surrounded by state troopers and police officers, including Speakman, who ordered Rose to get on the ground while other officers told Rose to walk toward them.

In body-camera footage first obtained by the Scioto Valley Guardian, state troopers warned Speakman “do not release the dog with his hands up,” but it is unclear whether they were close enough for Speakman to hear.

Ohio State Highway Patrol body camera footage. Ohio State Highway Patrol

The dog, a Belgian Malinois-Shepherd mix named Serg, mauled Rose on the arm before Speakman could regain control of him.

The Circleville Police Department said in its statement that Serg was trained properly by Shallow Creek Kennels, Inc., a Pennsylvania-based police dog training organization that also works with the military, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

The department also argued that additional police dog training, either for officers or the dogs themselves, is unnecessary as “Circleville’s canine teams of dogs and officers are trained and certified to meet current Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission-recognized standards.”

“In short, we meet or exceed all current Ohio laws and standards for police training for our canine teams,” the department added in its statement.

Rose received first aid for the bites and was later taken to a local hospital before being transported to the Ross County Jail. He was released on July 7. Ross County prosecutors have yet to determine whether to charge him with a crime.