Ohio Police Chief Jailed in Florida for Allegedly Beating Homeless Man ‘For No Apparent Reason’

The police chief of a small Ohio town was arrested in Florida on Friday for allegedly beating up a homeless man.

Chad McArdle, 40, is the police chief of Boston Heights, a small community about halfway between Cleveland and Akron, Ohio.

He was arrested by officers in Key West for reportedly attacking a man in the alleyway on the famed Duval Street.

He was booked into the Monroe County Jail just before 3 a.m. on a misdemeanor battery charge, according to Local10 out of Miami-Fort Lauderdale.

A report from the Key West Police Department stated that a taxi driver called 911 around 1 a.m. to report a man was banging his hands against the cab door and saying “some people wanted to kill him and that he got stabbed in the face and chest.”

The cab driver told police that the man, later identified as McArdle, was later “lying on the sidewalk and crying.”

Police showed up to the scene and questioned McArdle, who reportedly seemed disoriented and whose story didn’t exactly corroborate with the taxi driver’s 911 call.

Duval street, Key West, Florida Getty Images

Police officials stated McArdle appeared “stressed out” and apparently “lost.” There were also no signs of stab wounds, only some scratches.

McArdle told police that just outside of a bar he had been pushed and then dragged by two white men into a vehicle, where he was supposedly stabbed with a stick. The police chief said he then wrestled the stick away and returned a stab, claiming he likely killed a man, recounted authorities.

McArdle said the fight continued as he was reportedly dragged from the car and into an alleyway. The Ohio police chief said he didn’t recall what happened next.

Key West police reviewed video footage and couldn’t verify any of McArdle’s statements nor find any evidence that matched his comments to them.

A homeless man later found by police at the scene said McArdle kicked him to the ground in the alleyway, then repeatedly kicked him after he fell.

The police report says the attack on the homeless man in the back of the alley happened “for no apparent reason.”

After McArdle was identified by the homeless man, McArdle was taken into custody.

McArdle was being held on a $2,500 bond and set to be arraigned in Monroe County court on Aug. 17.