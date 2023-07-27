Ohio Man’s Angry Rant About Gender Neutral Bathrooms at Petco Goes Viral

A video showing a man pointing and ranting about the gender-neutral bathrooms inside an Ohio Petco has gone viral.

The video has more than 10,000 views on TikTok, and the unidentified man can be seen yelling at employees and calling the policy "stupid."

One employee said he should ask to speak to somebody. He replied, “I just did!” and gestured to the person behind the desk at the grooming department.

"She just told me it didn’t matter. She’s about to talk to me like that?” he added.

He decided to walk out of the store then, but he did not stop ranting.

A man ranting about the gender neutral bathrooms at Petco has gone viral. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

“Stop with the gender-neutral sh*t,” he said on his way out. “Men and women are different.”

He told the employees to "pass it up the chain" because "people are tired of it."

“You’ll have to do that because it’s your concern,” an employee said.

Many people disagreed with the man's opinions in the comments.

One user wrote, "We have 1 bathroom at my salon and it has a gender-neutral sign because it’s used by everyone!" Another commenter said, "Wait till he finds out he has one in his OWN HOUSE." Several others who viewed the video complimented the behavior of the employees, saying they deserved raises and promotions.

Many retail stores that support the LGBTQ community have been facing backlash recently.

In May, Target had to pull Pride Month merchandise after employees were reportedly threatened by customers nationwide. Customers threatened to boycott Kohl's and other stores when they did not follow suit.