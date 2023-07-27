Ohio Man’s Angry Rant About Gender Neutral Bathrooms at Petco Goes Viral
The video has over 10,000 views, with one commenter saying, "Wait till he finds out he has one in his OWN HOUSE."
A video showing a man pointing and ranting about the gender-neutral bathrooms inside an Ohio Petco has gone viral.
The video has more than 10,000 views on TikTok, and the unidentified man can be seen yelling at employees and calling the policy "stupid."
@rach.arianna Gender neutral bathrooms. Screaming at employees over gender neutral bathrooms. @Petco employees handled this so well, major props to them! #makeracistsafraidagain #snowflakes #republicansoftiktok #pride #publicfreakout ♬ original sound - Rach
One employee said he should ask to speak to somebody. He replied, “I just did!” and gestured to the person behind the desk at the grooming department.
- Teenage Boy Arrested After Alleged Sexual Assault of Schoolgirls in Gender Neutral Bathroom
- Levi’s CEO Says There Is Growing Demand for Its Gender-Neutral Clothing Line
- Jameela Jamil Fields Backlash for Comments on Gender-Neutral Award Categories
- This Pride Month, Support LGBTQ+ People
- Appeals Court Upholds Ruling Allowing Indiana Transgender Students Bathroom Access
"She just told me it didn’t matter. She’s about to talk to me like that?” he added.
He decided to walk out of the store then, but he did not stop ranting.
“Stop with the gender-neutral sh*t,” he said on his way out. “Men and women are different.”
He told the employees to "pass it up the chain" because "people are tired of it."
“You’ll have to do that because it’s your concern,” an employee said.
Many people disagreed with the man's opinions in the comments.
One user wrote, "We have 1 bathroom at my salon and it has a gender-neutral sign because it’s used by everyone!" Another commenter said, "Wait till he finds out he has one in his OWN HOUSE." Several others who viewed the video complimented the behavior of the employees, saying they deserved raises and promotions.
Many retail stores that support the LGBTQ community have been facing backlash recently.
In May, Target had to pull Pride Month merchandise after employees were reportedly threatened by customers nationwide. Customers threatened to boycott Kohl's and other stores when they did not follow suit.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’News
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech