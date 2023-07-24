Ohio Man Convicted in Connection With 2010 Disappearance of 17-Year-Old Girl - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Ohio Man Convicted in Connection With 2010 Disappearance of 17-Year-Old Girl

Prosecutors said Jacob Bumpass buried Paige Johnson's body, but there was not enough evidence to charge him with murder

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Paige Johnson disappeared after attending a party in Covington in 2010.Courtesy WhatHappenedToPaigeJohson.com

An Ohio man has been convicted of charges related to the death of a 17-year-old mother who disappeared in 2010.

Prosecutors said there was not enough evidence to charge Jacob Bumpass with killing Paige Johnson. However, he was found guilty of of tampering with evidence and abusing a corpse, Cincinnati's WLWT News 5 reported.

Johnson, a young mother, was last seen at a party in Covington, Ohio about 13 years ago. Her remains were found by a hiker in 2020.

Jacob Bumpass was charged in connection with the disappearance of Paige Johnson in 2010.
Jacob Bumpass was found guilty of of tampering with evidence and abusing a corpse.Courtesy Clermont County Sheriff's Office
Read More

DNA linked Bumpass to the case and allowed prosecutors to file charges against him.

Prosecutors said Jacob Bumpass was the last person to see Johnson alive and that Johnson likely died at Bumpass' home in Taylor Mill.

Prosecutors alleged that Bumpass buried Johnson's body in a wooded area near East Fork Lake.

Johnson's mother and sister both gave testimony during the trial. They said they will be relieved to finally bury Johnson's body, which has been kept as evidence since it was recovered.

Deliberations took about two days. Bumpass has a sentencing date scheduled for September 7.

After the verdict, Johnson's mother Donna said following Bumpass' conviction that the verdict brought her "joy and happiness."

"It's just like I get to bring my baby home and give her the dignity she has deserved this whole time and has had to wait for," she said.

Bumpass' attorneys plan to appeal the verdict.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.