Ohio Man Convicted in Connection With 2010 Disappearance of 17-Year-Old Girl

An Ohio man has been convicted of charges related to the death of a 17-year-old mother who disappeared in 2010.

Prosecutors said there was not enough evidence to charge Jacob Bumpass with killing Paige Johnson. However, he was found guilty of of tampering with evidence and abusing a corpse, Cincinnati's WLWT News 5 reported.

Johnson, a young mother, was last seen at a party in Covington, Ohio about 13 years ago. Her remains were found by a hiker in 2020.

Jacob Bumpass was found guilty of of tampering with evidence and abusing a corpse. Courtesy Clermont County Sheriff's Office

DNA linked Bumpass to the case and allowed prosecutors to file charges against him.

Prosecutors said Jacob Bumpass was the last person to see Johnson alive and that Johnson likely died at Bumpass' home in Taylor Mill.



Prosecutors alleged that Bumpass buried Johnson's body in a wooded area near East Fork Lake.



Johnson's mother and sister both gave testimony during the trial. They said they will be relieved to finally bury Johnson's body, which has been kept as evidence since it was recovered.

Deliberations took about two days. Bumpass has a sentencing date scheduled for September 7.

After the verdict, Johnson's mother Donna said following Bumpass' conviction that the verdict brought her "joy and happiness."

"It's just like I get to bring my baby home and give her the dignity she has deserved this whole time and has had to wait for," she said.

Bumpass' attorneys plan to appeal the verdict.