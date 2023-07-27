Ohio Man Charged with Punching Girlfriend in the Face Says He Did It Out of ‘Love’

While testifying on his own behalf during a domestic violence trial in Marion County Common Pleas Court, an Ohio man stated that he punched and kicked his girlfriend out of “love.”

“Not the right kind of love,” the man responded, when Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan asked him to clarify how ‘love’ made him beat his girlfriend, according to Marion Star.

"Let me make sure I understand this, Mr. Thomas," Grogan started, "beating her by punching her and causing bruises to her eye and her chin and acting in such a way to cause your family to go and barricade themselves in a closet to get away from you, those are signs of love?"

Grogan began the cross-examination by noting that the man had previously called his girlfriend "the love of my life."

Identified as Teddy G. Thomas III, the man repeatedly said "yes," when the prosecutor asked him, "is that what love does?" The prosecutor showed him footage of his bloodied and bruised girlfriend and children barricaded in a bedroom during this questioning.

Thomas III was charged with felonious assault, domestic violence, and other offenses in connection to an incident in February 2022, when he also attempted to strike a Marion police officer with a machete, as reported by the Marion Star.

Thomas III had previously served 10 years in prison, starting from 2009, after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in Marion County Common Pleas Court for the 2008 death of his infant daughter, as reported by The Columbus Dispatch.

During Wednesday’s trial, Thomas detailed the night he threatened the officer. He noted that he became “emotional and started getting very hopeless” after arguing with and beating his girlfriend. This led him to attack the police in the hope that they would respond with lethal force and kill him.

Marion Police officer Caleb Rector, who was nearly struck with the machete, also testified on Wednesday. Thomas III’s former girlfriend was subpoenaed to testify as a witness for the prosecution but did not appear for the first two days of the trial, according to court officials.

The jury will begin deliberations after the prosecution and defense present their closing statements on Thursday.