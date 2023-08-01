Ohio Cop Who Unleashed K-9 on Unarmed Black Man Fired for Discussing Incident: Report

The Ohio K-9 officer fired after siccing a police dog on a Black truck driver following a pursuit last month was terminated for "crying" to department employees, lying to the police chief, and releasing "confidential" information about the July 4 incident, according to newly revealed documents.

Officer Ryan Speakman was fired last week by the Circleville Police Department because he "did not meet the standards and expectations we hold for our police officers."

His ouster came about even though the Circleville Police Use of Force Review Board determined that he followed department policy on the use of police dogs during the arrest of Jaddarius Rose, the 23-year-old truck driver from Memphis, Tenn.

Rose led police on a lengthy chase after members of the Ohio Highway Patrol tried to pull over his rig because of a missing mud flap.

After exiting the cab of his 18-wheeler, Rose was surrounded by state troopers who ordered him to get on the ground.

At the same time, the troopers could be heard on video telling Speakman: "Do not release the dog with his hands up."

The documents, obtained by CNN and the Scioto Valley Guardian, show that Speakman was fired for violating department policy, namely for the “unauthorized and inappropriate intentional release of confidential or protected information, materials, data, forms, or reports obtained as a result of the member’s position with this department.”

Among the documents is a July 25 report from Circleville Police Chief G. Shawn Baer in which he said he received claims of Speakman "crying and talking with other employees about being stressed over the July 4" incident.

Baer warned Speakman on July 19 about "going around to everyone talking about the deployment," while reminding him of the review board's findings.

But, according to the report, Baer said Speakman continued to vent and cry to colleagues about the news coverage.

"I ordered Ryan Speakman to stop his conduct and explained to him that if he was confident that he had followed his training and policy that there was no reason to act this way," Baer's report said.

He also asked Speakman to compile a list of people he had talked to about the July 4 arrest, and the officer emphasized that he had not spoken to anyone outside of the police department.

Despite Speakman's assurances, the list grew to include people outside the police department, including family members.

“Ryan [Speakman] disclosing information to everyone as well as his emotional state had potential to impact the investigation,” Baer's report reads.