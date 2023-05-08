Ohio Bill Proposes Right to Sue $5K for Unintended Pregnancies

In light of Ohio's new six-week abortion ban, Democratic State Senator Tina Maharath (D-Canal Winchester) is advocating for legislation that would allow individuals to file a civil suit against the person responsible for their unintended pregnancy, regardless of whether the sexual encounter was consensual or not.
The lawmaker introduced a bill that provides anyone who becomes pregnant the opportunity to seek damages from the person who impregnated them. She believes it is crucial to include vague language in the legislation, given the strict abortion laws in Ohio.
Despite the proposal, the bill faces significant opposition and is unlikely to receive a committee hearing or pass in the Republican-controlled Ohio Senate. If enacted, however, the court could order the person responsible for causing a pregnancy to pay damages of no less than $5,000, in addition to court costs and attorney fees.
Though Maharath's bill has not yet received a hearing in a Senate committee, Republican lawmakers have expressed their intention to pass a complete ban on abortion when they reconvene in November.
