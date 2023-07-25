Ohio Abortion Rights Amendment Hits Signatures Goal

On Tuesday, Ohio Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, working with local election officials, determined that at least 413,446 out of the more than 700,000 signatures needed to place an abortion rights amendment on the ballot, are valid.

But even with enough signatures to put the proposed amendment, which would enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution, on the November ballot, the future of the measure is still unclear as it faces multiple legislative hurdles.

In states like Kansas and Kentucky voters decided in favor of enshrining a similar right to abortion in their state constitutions. Last week, a ruling from the Missouri Supreme Court allowed a similar proposed amendment, guaranteeing abortion rights into the state constitution, to move forward. And in ten states, state Supreme Courts have previously ruled that their state constitutions protect the right to abortion.

The most immediate challenge in Ohio, though, is Issue 1, which voters will vote on during a special election on August 8. If Issue 1 goes through, future amendments to the state’s constitution will require a 60% majority, as opposed to a simple majority of just over 50%.

And although the majority of Ohions, 58% according to some polls, support the abortion rights amendment, legal and health policy experts worry that if Issue 1 moves forward, support just below 60% won’t be enough to place the amendment on the ballot.

If passed, Issue 1 would require those seeking to get a constitutional amendment on the ballot to collect signatures from at least 5% of the electors in each of the state’s 88 counties, instead of half of the counties.

“The Secretary of State, the head of [anti-abortion group] Ohio Right to Life, and others, are clearly proposing a fairly major constitutional change to make it harder to enshrine abortion rights post Dobbs in the Ohio Constitution,” said professor of health policy at Ohio University Daniel Skinner.

LaRose, the Ohio Capital Journal reported, has explicitly said that the proposal to raise the threshold to pass a voter-initiated amendment is “100% about keeping a radical pro-abortion amendment out of our constitution.”

Skinner pointed out that even people who are not strong advocates of reproductive rights are “offended” by Republican efforts to raise the bar on constitutional amendments because of abortion. According to a recent poll from USA Today and Suffolk University, 57% of Ohioans oppose the threshold increase.

Pro- and anti-abortion demonstrators protest in Washington, DC, on January 22, 2023, the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

There have already been legal challenges to next month’s special election, which experts agree is meant to prevent the abortion rights amendment from passing.

In May of this year, the nonpartisan coalition One Person One Vote, filed a lawsuit in the state Supreme Court, arguing that the election is illegal. The reasoning is that just months prior, the General Assembly got rid of August special elections, except in limited circumstances. But in June of this year the court rejected this argument and has allowed the August election to proceed as planned.

Jessie Hill, professor of law at Case Western University, explained that those who oppose the amendment will now have about ten days to file a lawsuit against it. And, then after that point, she added, there is little room for litigation, and the way is cleared for the amendment to be on the November ballot.

Happening alongside the constitutional amendment and August’s special election, is a separate, but not unrelated, legal battle playing out against Gov. Mike DeWine’s “Heartbeat Bill.” The bill bans abortion after cardiac activity is detected, which typically occurs around six-weeks of pregnancy. The six-week ban was immediately implemented after the Supreme Court’s June 2022 verdict in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, ending the national right to abortion.

Abortion providers, however, challenged the ban that same month, arguing that a “fundamental right to abortion” is guaranteed in the state constitution. A county court temporarily blocked the six-week ban, which means that, currently, abortion in Ohio is legal up to 22 weeks of pregnancy.

The outcome of August’s special election and the proposed constitutional amendment will likely impact this ongoing litigation.

“Our view is that it would make the 6-week ban unenforceable,” said Hill, who is also an attorney representing the ACLU of Ohio and Planned Parenthood against the state’s six-week ban, “but if the state disagrees with us and say they think it’s still valid, we will have to continue litigating the case.”

Hill said there is an “uncomfortable interaction” between the six-week legal case and the ballot initiative. “whatever happens with the ballot initiative is gonna affect the outcome of the case,” she explained, “but if the Supreme Court decides that ballot initiative before November, that could affect the politics of the ballot initiative.”