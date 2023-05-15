Officials Warn Peak of Canada’s Wildfire Season Still Ahead

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Alberta this Monday to meet the soldiers aiding in the combat against the escalating wildfires. Trudeau expressed his gratitude to the Canadian Armed Forces for their indispensable role in managing the relentless blaze.
Officials explained in a Sunday briefing that Canada's unpredictable wildfire season typically persists until October. Currently, a provincial state of emergency is in effect.
This month, Alberta has already reported over 100 wildfires. The CBC disclosed that roughly 300 military members have been deployed to Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, and Fox Creek to support frontline firefighters.
During the briefing, Alberta Wildfire information officer Josee St-Onge cautioned that Canada's "peak burning period," characterized by high temperatures and exceedingly dry fuels, is yet to come. St-Onge stated, "It's too early to predict the peak of this wildfire season... We anticipate the challenging conditions to persist."
As of Sunday, approximately 89 fires were burning throughout Alberta, with 25 classified as out of control. Over 19,000 people were mandated to evacuate their homes. Comparatively, on Friday, Alberta was battling 74 wildfires, with 16,500 residents forced to evacuate.
Albertans who require assistance can call 310-4455 for wildfire related information 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
