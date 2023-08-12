Officials Warn of ‘Widespread’ West Nile Virus Surging Through Nashville
Fortunately, only one in five people infected with the virus experience any symptoms
Health officials in Tennessee are warning that there’s a “widespread” detection of West Nile virus across Nashville. Of 40 test sites, 30 returned positive results, the health department in Davidson County revealed.
Testing began in May. No human cases have been reported.
West Nile virus (WNV) is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). It's most commonly spread to humans through mosquito bites. There are no vaccines or medications to treat the virus in humans.
Only one in five people infected with WNV experience any symptoms, which can include fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or a rash, the CDC states.
CDC says tips to avoid getting WNV include:
• Use a mosquito repellent that contains DEET, Picaridin and Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus
• Wear shoes, socks, long sleeve shirts and pants when outdoors
• Limit time outdoors from dusk until dawn, when mosquitoes are most active
• Make sure screens for doors and windows are in good repair
Tips to reduce mosquito breeding:
• Reduce or eliminate all standing water in your yard — particularly in children’s toys, bird baths, clogged gutters, tires, flowerpots, trash cans and wheelbarrows
• Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with Gambusia fish, which feed on mosquito larvae
• Applying mosquito dunks, larvicide, in standing water areas on your property
• Cut back overgrown vegetation, where mosquitoes can easily hide
