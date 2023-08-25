Officials Find 9.5 Tons of Cocaine Hidden in Banana Shipment in Spain’s Largest Bust Ever - The Messenger
Officials Find 9.5 Tons of Cocaine Hidden in Banana Shipment in Spain’s Largest Bust Ever

Police had been alerted about the suspected shipment a month earlier.

Elizabeth Urban
Spanish police made a record-breaking cocaine seizure after agents discovered 9.5 tons hidden among boxes of bananas in a shipping container from Ecuador.

José Carlos Arobes, a senior official for the Spanish tax agency that covers customs inspections, told the Associated Press that the refrigerated container was supposed to contain 1,080 boxes of bananas when it was stopped on Wednesday in the southwestern port of Algeciras.

The agency began investigating after police were tipped off in July that a shipment of Colombian cocaine was supposed to arrive sometime in August from Ecuador.

Packages of cocaine totalizing 9,436 kilos, that were found hidden in a container from Ecuador, are seen during a police press conference at the port of Algeciras, southern Spain, on August 25, 2023.JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images

The cocaine hidden in a banana exporting company’s container was supposed to be delivered to Portugal where the drugs would have been distributed across Europe. As reported by Reuters, the boxes had been marked with the logos of more than 30 European criminal rings.

"This operation was an unprecedented blow to one of the world's most important criminal organizations in cocaine distribution, targeting major criminal networks in Europe," Spanish police said in a statement.

The container belonging to the banana exporting company had come from Ecuador’s main banana port, Machala. No arrests have been made so far.

Spain’s previous cocaine bust record was 8.4 tons, also found in a supposed banana container, in 2018.

