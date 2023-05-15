Officials Feared a Migrant Surge After Title 42. But It’s Been the Opposite—So Far

The number of migrants crossing the southern border plunged by more than 50% following the end of Title 42 restrictions, the Department of Homeland Security said Monday — but it's not clear how long the lull will last.

“We have averaged below 5,000 encounters each of the last three days and obviously that's less than half of the more than 10,000 we had encountered each day in the three days leading up to the lifting of Title 42," DHS Assistant Secretary for Border and Immigration Policy Blas Nunez-Neto told reporters in Washington, D.C.

Nunez-Neto said that it was "too soon to draw firm conclusions" but added that officials hoped the declines "reflect both an appreciation of the new consequences that are in place for unlawful entry at the border, as well as the enforcement actions being taken by our foreign partners."

The latest border-crossing statistics are lower than the daily averages of 7,800 during May 2022 and 5,800 during May 2021, according to Customs and Border Protection data posted online.

But they're much higher than in years past. During the eight years prior to President Joe Biden taking office, the daily average in May topped 2,000 only twice, ranging from a low of 640 in May 2017 to a high of 4,600 in May 2019.

Immigration researchers warn that numbers are still high relative to the infrastructure to process the incoming migrants—and that many migrants are just biding their time before crossing.

“Even if the encounter numbers have fallen by 50% as the administration has suggested over the last couple of days, or last few days, that does not mean that migrants are not at the U.S.-Mexico border.” Ariel G. Ruiz Soto, policy analyst at the Migration Policy Institute, said. “They're in shelters waiting to better understand the legal process of how they can come to the United States.”

The current infrastructure can process about 7,000 migrants per day, and as that backlog increases so will frustration among those waiting, Soto said.

“Once smugglers and others realize that the U.S. administrative capacity to conduct proceedings of exposure removals is not as high as the government suggests,” the number of migrant arrivals is likely to increase, he said.

Nunez-Neto blamed the recent surge of migrants before Title 42 expired on human traffickers, saying, "Whenever there's a change in policy at the border, we have seen smuggling networks weaponize those changes to spread disinformation and drive migration throughout the hemisphere."

"And we did see, in point of fact, a significant surge in migration in the days leading up to the lifting of Title 42, and that that surge was really within the planning parameters that we have been talking about within DHS and within the government for some time,” he said.

On Friday, the U.S. stopped enforcing Title 42, a section of the US Code that deals with public health rules, under which more than 2.7 million migrants were turned back to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Instead, border agents resumed enforcement of Title 8, which deals with immigration and carries penalties of up to two years in prison for anyone who tries to illegally re-enter the country.

New rules also presume migrants ineligible for asylum if they didn't seek similar protection in another country en route to the U.S.