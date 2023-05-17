The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Officials Claim ‘Catastrophic Event’ Awaits Leaky, Crumbling U.K. Parliament Building

    The U.K.'s deteriorating House of Parliament is costing taxpayers millions a week in repairs.

    Published |Updated
    Chris Harris
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Getty Images

    The Palace of Westminster is in grave shape, and faces destruction in a possible "catastrophic event," warns a new report.

    Issued by the Public Accounts Committee, the findings reveal the United Kingdom Parliament building is a leaking, crumbling edifice requiring nearly $2.5 million in weekly repairs.

    It needs restoration and renovation — something officials have known for the last 25 years, the report indicates.

    Both the House of Commons and the House of Lords — the two houses of Parliament — meet in the disintegrating building, which sits on the banks of the River Thames.

    Read More

    It was rebuilt between 1840 and 1876, following an 1834 fire that destroyed the building.

    "After decades of broad consensus on the critical need to repair and restore the Palace of Westminster, progress has been painfully slow with 'years of procrastination' and significant parliamentary decisions being reopened and overturned," reads a press release on the report.

    "The Committee says that, to date, the focus has been on Members of Parliament rather than the thousands of staff and visitors who use the building," according to the release.

    It is claimed in the report that, in addition to "a growing list of health and safety incidents," the chance that "a catastrophic event will destroy the Palace before it is ever repaired and restored" is "real and rising."

    Parts of the structure contain deadly asbestos, noted the report.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.