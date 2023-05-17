Officials Claim ‘Catastrophic Event’ Awaits Leaky, Crumbling U.K. Parliament Building

The Palace of Westminster is in grave shape, and faces destruction in a possible "catastrophic event," warns a new report.
Issued by the Public Accounts Committee, the findings reveal the United Kingdom Parliament building is a leaking, crumbling edifice requiring nearly $2.5 million in weekly repairs.
It needs restoration and renovation — something officials have known for the last 25 years, the report indicates.
Both the House of Commons and the House of Lords — the two houses of Parliament — meet in the disintegrating building, which sits on the banks of the River Thames.
It was rebuilt between 1840 and 1876, following an 1834 fire that destroyed the building.
"After decades of broad consensus on the critical need to repair and restore the Palace of Westminster, progress has been painfully slow with 'years of procrastination' and significant parliamentary decisions being reopened and overturned," reads a press release on the report.
"The Committee says that, to date, the focus has been on Members of Parliament rather than the thousands of staff and visitors who use the building," according to the release.
It is claimed in the report that, in addition to "a growing list of health and safety incidents," the chance that "a catastrophic event will destroy the Palace before it is ever repaired and restored" is "real and rising."
Parts of the structure contain deadly asbestos, noted the report.
