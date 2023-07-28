Officers Watched Man Drown and Struggle in the Water Without Intervening: Lawsuit
The $4 million lawsuit claims the cops failed in their 'duty of care'
The Knoxville Police Department is being sued by the mother of a drowning victim who claims that officers from the department stood by and watched as her son died.
Mika Wheeler Clabo died in July 2022 after falling into a river near the restaurant Calhoun's on the River in Knoxville, Tennessee. WBIR reports that the lawsuit alleges several KPD officers stood on the bank while Clabo struggled, rather than going in to save him.
Although the officers called for a Knoxville Fire Department rescue boat, they did not go into the water to rescue him. Furthermore, when employees and customers from Calhoun's offered to help Clabo, the officers warned them against entering the water.
Finally, the KFD rescue boat appeared three minutes after Clabo went under the water.
- WATCH: Man Jumps on Shark Struggling to Get Back into Ocean
- Police Officer Fired For Using ‘Excessive Force’ on Disabled Man Struggling at Target’s Self-Checkout
- Exclusive: America Is Struggling to Safeguard Water Supply From Hackers, New EPA Data Shows
- Teenager Drowns in Memorial Day Weekend Rip Current at New Jersey Beach
- Hero Dad Dies After Saving 2 Kids From Drowning in Creek
According to the lawsuit, Clabo was a recovering opioid addict last seen at Market Square wearing only a t-shirt and underwear. He was apparently "acting erratically."
Kimberly Williams-Clabo is seeking $4 million in damages, in addition to the costs for the suit itself. She claims that the officers failed in their "duty of care" towards her son.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews