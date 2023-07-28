Officers Watched Man Drown and Struggle in the Water Without Intervening: Lawsuit - The Messenger
Officers Watched Man Drown and Struggle in the Water Without Intervening: Lawsuit

The $4 million lawsuit claims the cops failed in their 'duty of care'

Blake Harper
The Knoxville Police Department is being sued by the mother of a drowning victim who claims that officers from the department stood by and watched as her son died.

Mika Wheeler Clabo died in July 2022 after falling into a river near the restaurant Calhoun's on the River in Knoxville, Tennessee. WBIR reports that the lawsuit alleges several KPD officers stood on the bank while Clabo struggled, rather than going in to save him.

Although the officers called for a Knoxville Fire Department rescue boat, they did not go into the water to rescue him. Furthermore, when employees and customers from Calhoun's offered to help Clabo, the officers warned them against entering the water.

Finally, the KFD rescue boat appeared three minutes after Clabo went under the water.

Knoxville Fire and Rescue personnell attempting to rescue Mika Clabo in the river
Mika Clabo was struggling in the water for several minutes before Knoxville Fire and Rescue personnell arrived to attempt to rescue himKnoxville Police

According to the lawsuit, Clabo was a recovering opioid addict last seen at Market Square wearing only a t-shirt and underwear. He was apparently "acting erratically."

Kimberly Williams-Clabo is seeking $4 million in damages, in addition to the costs for the suit itself. She claims that the officers failed in their "duty of care" towards her son.

