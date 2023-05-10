The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Officer Who Killed Texas Mall Gunman Can Be Heard Calling for Backup: ‘I Need Everybody I Got’

    Published
    Mark Moore
    Joe Raedle/Getty Images

    A dispatch call recording captured a police officer pleading for backup - "I need everybody I got!" - in the anxious minutes before he fatally shot the heavily armed gunman at a Texas outlet mall.

    The Allen, Texas, police officer was responding to an unrelated call at the shopping center last Saturday when he heard the crackling of gunshots, according to a recording obtained by the Dallas Morning News.

    “We got shots fired at the outlet mall,” the officer, who wasn't identified, tells a dispatcher. 

    The dispatcher, after repeating the call for other law enforcement authorities on the channel, says, "Received, shots fired at the outlet mall.” 

    Moments later, the officer reports that he can see people fleeing the Allen Premium Outlets in suburban Dallas, while another officer notes that he is heading toward the mall from an In-n-Out Burger about a mile away, the newspaper said.

    The officer at the scene says, "... at Polo Ralph Lauren, moving. Trying to get to him. [There’s] still shooting.” 

    Video posted on social media showed the black-clad shooter getting out of his vehicle and opening fire with an AR-15 rifle outside the H&M store, next to Polo Ralph Lauren. 

    The officer can be heard panting as he tells the dispatcher that he is moving toward the gunman as shots ring out in the background.

    As dispatchers field another call from the mall, the officer shouts for backup.

    “I need everybody I got!” the cop calls out.

    The dispatcher confirms receiving the message as the officer says he's now at the Tommy Hilfiger store on the north side of the mall but can't locate the shooter, although he can still hear gunfire.

    About 90 seconds later, he returns to the channel to say he's closing in on the shooter.

    The officer is hard to understand in the next moments, but his last words on the recording were "watch your fire."

    It's unclear if that's when he shot the gunman, the report said.

    In a separate dispatch recording, a law enforcement officer says the Allen police confirmed the "shooter is down."

    Police Chief Brian Harvey said the officer first on the scene killed the gunman Mauricio Garcia, 33, within the four minutes after shots were first fired.

    “If he hadn’t been there,” Hank Sibley, the Texas Department of Public Safety’s North Texas regional director, told the Dallas Morning News. “I think we’d have had a much more severe situation.”

    Eight people died in the shooting, with the youngest victim just 3.

    Seven more were wounded.Garcia had eight weapons at the mall that day, three on his person and another five in his car.

