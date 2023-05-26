The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Officer Indicted For Fatally Shooting Homeowner Who Had Called 911 To Report Intruders

    The New Jersey cop began shooting seconds after arriving on scene

    Published |Updated
    Nick Gallagher
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    New Jersey Office of the Attorney General

    A New Jersey police officer was indicted for manslaughter this week after he allegedly shot and killed a man who had called 911 to report a burglary attempt at his home, according to a press release from the state's attorney general.

    On an early morning in September 2021, Salvatore Oldrati of the Mantua Township Police Department responded to a call from 49-year-old Charles Sharp who said he had seen two armed burglars in his backyard.

    Another officer arrived on the scene first and saw Sharp standing on the front porch, still on the phone with 911 operators. As Oldrati arrived, his partner reportedly yelled "He's got a handgun on him, right there."

    Oldrati then fired at Sharp multiple times, fatally wounding him, according to the AG's statement. A replica .45-caliber gun was found near Sharp, but he was carrying no other weapons.

    Read More

    Five seconds elapsed from the moment Oldrati stepped out of his vehicle to the moment he began shooting, according to Thomas Eicher of New Jersey's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability. "Officer Oldrati gave no verbal commands or warning before shooting Mr. Sharp," Eicher said in a statement.

    A grand jury, which reviewed Sharp's 911 call and Oldrati's body camera footage, found there was enough evidence to indict Oldrati on one count of manslaughter. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

    Sharp was a veteran who had served in the Air Force for more than 20 years, the New York Times reported.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.