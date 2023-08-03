Officer Calls Speeding Teen’s Dad: ‘I Just Clocked Your Son at 132 MPH’

A 16-year-old pulled over for driving 132 mph down a Florida expressway had to answer not only to a police officer but a call for backup from potentially scarier authorities: his parents.

Bodycam footage posted to Twitter by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office captures the moment Corporal Greg Rittger pulled over an unidentified teen and forced him to call his parents.

“Dad, this is Corporal Rittger with the Orange County Sheriff's Office. I’m on the I-4 express lanes. I just clocked your son going 132 mph,” Rittger is heard on the video.

Ritger goes on to explain to the teen he'd be arrested if he weren't a minor.

The video, which is edited down from the original bodycam footage, then cuts to a man and woman presumed to be the 16-year-old boy's father and mother arriving at the scene.

Rittger shows them the police scanner with 132 mph still on the screen.

He then explains to the teen's parents that he called them down to share a chilling cautionary tale: A teen he pulled over in a similar incident nearly a decade ago died in a car accident weeks after being pulled over.

Screenshot of Bodycam footage showing Corporal Greg Rittger call a teen speeder's parents. Orange County Sheriff's Department

Rittger said the teen received the sports car from his parents who were going through a divorce. At the time, he said he told the teen’s parents that the car was probably “too much for him.” The parents said they would take the car away, but two months later he saw the family’s attorney who told him that the boy had crashed the car and died.

“He said three weeks after that court date, (the teen) wrapped the car around a tree. And now these parents don’t have a kid,” Rittger told the parents.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, more than 12,300 people died in speeding-related deaths in 2021.

Since the boy in the video was not 18, he was not charged with reckless driving. He was given a speeding citation that requires a court appearance. Rittger told the parents that the fine is typically about $1,104 and the judge may take the boy’s license away for a year.

In the final seconds of the video, Rittger drives his point home one more time with the boy’s mother. “Drive safe,” he tells her. “Take care.”