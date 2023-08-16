Off-Duty Sheriff’s Deputy Shot and Killed by Police at Los Angeles Golf Course

An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was shot and killed at a golf course on Tuesday while reportedly experiencing a mental health crisis.

Officers initially responded to a report of gunshots and possible domestic violence at a home near the Sierra Lakes Golf Club in the city of Fontana.

When they arrived they found the man — who appeared distraught and under the influence of alcohol, according to the Los Angeles Times — at the golf course and armed with two guns.

“[He] just started shooting. Shooting up everything. Scaring the golfers, shooting at the police,” Myesha Dowe, who also lives in the neighborhood, told KTLA.

When the Fontana police officers tried to speak with the man, he pointed a gun at them, the Times reported. In response, multiple officers fired their weapons, fatally wounding the man.

The deputy was treated by paramedics at the scene before being transferred to the hospital, where he died.

In a statement, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said that they were “deeply saddened” by the deputy’s death and would be in close communication with the Fontana Police Department and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

“This incident is extremely difficult for the family, our personnel, and the officers involved,” the department said.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating the shooting.