The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Off-Duty Police Chief Describes ‘Helpless’ Feeling After Biker Rally Shooting

    'This wave of gun violence impacts all of New Mexico, large or small' he tweeted

    Published |Updated
    Madeline Fitzgerald
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    After a shootout left at least three people dead Saturday in Red River, New Mexico, an off-duty police chief who was in the area described feeling “helpless” as he witnessed the shooting unfold. 

    Screenshot KOAT Channel 7 TV
    KOAT Channel 7 TV

    Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina tweeted that he was having dinner with his wife in Red River when the violence broke out on the city’s main street.

    “What a helpless feeling,” Medina wrote. “Not having a badge, gun or radio as State Police officers and others enter the restaurant and slowly everything closes down.” 

    Read More

    Red River is a small town, with a population of a little over 500 people. For Memorial Day weekend, however, they were expecting around 28,000 bikers to arrive for the 41st Annual Red River Memorial Day Motorcycle Rally. 

    According to mayor Linda Calhoun, everyone involved in the shooting was a gang member. 

    “Prayers for all the officers out there,” Medina posted in a follow up tweet. “This wave of gun violence impacts all of New Mexico, large or small.”

    The Messenger has reached out to the Albuquerque Police Department via email for further comment from Medina on the shooting.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.