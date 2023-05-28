Off-Duty Police Chief Describes ‘Helpless’ Feeling After Biker Rally Shooting
'This wave of gun violence impacts all of New Mexico, large or small' he tweeted
After a shootout left at least three people dead Saturday in Red River, New Mexico, an off-duty police chief who was in the area described feeling “helpless” as he witnessed the shooting unfold.
Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina tweeted that he was having dinner with his wife in Red River when the violence broke out on the city’s main street.
“What a helpless feeling,” Medina wrote. “Not having a badge, gun or radio as State Police officers and others enter the restaurant and slowly everything closes down.”
Red River is a small town, with a population of a little over 500 people. For Memorial Day weekend, however, they were expecting around 28,000 bikers to arrive for the 41st Annual Red River Memorial Day Motorcycle Rally.
According to mayor Linda Calhoun, everyone involved in the shooting was a gang member.
“Prayers for all the officers out there,” Medina posted in a follow up tweet. “This wave of gun violence impacts all of New Mexico, large or small.”
The Messenger has reached out to the Albuquerque Police Department via email for further comment from Medina on the shooting.
