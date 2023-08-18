Off-Duty Pilot Dies on Qatar Air Flight to Doha, Second Pilot to Die Midair in Days - The Messenger
Off-Duty Pilot Dies on Qatar Air Flight to Doha, Second Pilot to Die Midair in Days

Earlier this week, a different pilot died of an apparent cardiac arrest while piloting an airliner from Miami to Chile

Nick Gallagher
An airplane of Qatar Airways takes off from Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu, Somalia, on February 12, 2022. Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images

A Doha-bound Qatar Airways flight had to stop in Dubai after an off-duty pilot died onboard 30 minutes before it was expected to land, the Times of India reported.

Earlier this week, a different pilot died of an apparent cardiac arrest while operating a LATAM flight from Miami to Chile, which was carrying around 270 passengers. The plane had two other pilots onboard and safely landed in Santiago, Chile following a diversion in Panama City.

In the Qatar Airways incident, an Airbus that departed from New Delhi on August 16 had to make the unexpected stop in Dubai so that a pilot could receive treatment for an unnamed medical emergency. But the 51-year-old, who was on the plane only as a passenger, could not be resuscitated.

The pilot had worked for Indian budget airline SpiceJet for 17 years, piloting its inaugural flight in 2005, according to the Times. He began flying a Boeing 777 with Qatar Airways last year.

"He was very fit and his untimely demise has come as a big shock for everyone who knew him," a long-time colleague told the Times.

In another recent incident, a 40-year-old pilot set to fly a 214-passenger plane to Pune, India suffered cardiac arrest while waiting at a security hold area, the Times reported.

