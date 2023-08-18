Off-Duty Pilot Dies on Qatar Air Flight to Doha, Second Pilot to Die Midair in Days

A Doha-bound Qatar Airways flight had to stop in Dubai after an off-duty pilot died onboard 30 minutes before it was expected to land, the Times of India reported.



Earlier this week, a different pilot died of an apparent cardiac arrest while operating a LATAM flight from Miami to Chile, which was carrying around 270 passengers. The plane had two other pilots onboard and safely landed in Santiago, Chile following a diversion in Panama City.



In the Qatar Airways incident, an Airbus that departed from New Delhi on August 16 had to make the unexpected stop in Dubai so that a pilot could receive treatment for an unnamed medical emergency. But the 51-year-old, who was on the plane only as a passenger, could not be resuscitated.



The pilot had worked for Indian budget airline SpiceJet for 17 years, piloting its inaugural flight in 2005, according to the Times. He began flying a Boeing 777 with Qatar Airways last year.



"He was very fit and his untimely demise has come as a big shock for everyone who knew him," a long-time colleague told the Times.



In another recent incident, a 40-year-old pilot set to fly a 214-passenger plane to Pune, India suffered cardiac arrest while waiting at a security hold area, the Times reported.