Off-Duty Officer Skips Nap Before Shift to Rescue Toddler Choking on Chicken

Yelena Dzhanova
Surveillance video captured Mohammad Hachem running to the scene where a toddler was choking on a piece of chickenWXYZ/Screenshot

An off-duty officer in Michigan sprung into action on Monday, potentially saving a toddler’s life after hearing a distressing report over the radio.

Mohammed Hacham, of the Melvindale Police Department, was preparing for a nap when he caught a radio dispatch: a child wasn’t breathing.

“I just bolted,” Hacham recounted to local ABC affiliate WXYZ.

Surveillance footage from Hacham’s home in Dearborn captured the moment he sprinted out to assist.

The emergency involved a two-year-old boy who had choked on a chicken piece.

"My main focus was the kid," he said. "That's the priority at that point. Everything around me just didn't matter."

Hacham observed the child's unresponsiveness. Acting swiftly, he positioned the child on his knee and started life-saving techniques. Fortunately, the child began to breathe again. Hacham subsequently handed the toddler over to waiting emergency personnel.

