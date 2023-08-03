Off-Duty NYPD Officer, Father Killed in Suspected Murder-Suicide

An off-duty New York City police officer was shot and killed by his father in what police officials are calling a murder-suicide.
The fallen officer was identified as Police Officer Aleix Martinez.
Police Commissioner Edward A. Caban said: “Our hearts are heavy as we honor our fallen brother, Police Officer Alexis Martinez, who was tragically taken from us earlier today. We stand by his family and fellow officers as they face this unspeakable loss. Please keep our officer and his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”
- ‘He Loved Little Dalton’: Jimmie Johnson’s Father-in-Law Doted on Grandson Before Murder-Suicide
- Mom, Three Children – Youngest Believed to Be 6 Months – Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide at Oklahoma Home
- Oklahoma Mother Who Killed Her Three Children Before Suicide Tried to Kill Herself Months Before, Father Says
- Oklahoma Mom Who Killed Her 3 Kids Was Suicidal and Should Never Have Received Custody, Baby’s Father Says
- Woman Says Gilgo Beach Murder Suspect Asked Her About Killings
The bodies were discovered around noon on Wednesday in the Bronx, New York. Martinez was part of a baseball team made up of cops. When he didn’t show up for a game on Wednesday, another officer went to check on him and found the bloody crime scene.
Relatives say the father struggled with mental health issues, WABC reported.
A line of NYPD officers saluted as the officer’s body was removed from the apartment. An NYPD escort took the ambulance to the morgue in Queens.
There was no motive apparent in the killing.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’News
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech