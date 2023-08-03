Off-Duty NYPD Officer, Father Killed in Suspected Murder-Suicide

An off-duty New York City police officer was shot and killed by his father in what police officials are calling a murder-suicide.

The fallen officer was identified as Police Officer Aleix Martinez.

Police Commissioner Edward A. Caban said: “Our hearts are heavy as we honor our fallen brother, Police Officer Alexis Martinez, who was tragically taken from us earlier today. We stand by his family and fellow officers as they face this unspeakable loss. Please keep our officer and his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

The bodies were discovered around noon on Wednesday in the Bronx, New York. Martinez was part of a baseball team made up of cops. When he didn’t show up for a game on Wednesday, another officer went to check on him and found the bloody crime scene.

Relatives say the father struggled with mental health issues, WABC reported.

A line of NYPD officers saluted as the officer’s body was removed from the apartment. An NYPD escort took the ambulance to the morgue in Queens.

There was no motive apparent in the killing.