OceanGate’s Other Submersible for Sale for $795k

An OceanGate submersible could be all yours for a cool $795,000.

The Antipodes sub, which was built in 1973 by Perry Submersibles and refurbished in 2013, was the first sub used by OceanGate, and is now up for sale.

OceanGate has been trying to offload it after building its own two submersibles, first the Cyclops 1 and then the doomed Titan, which imploded in late June, killing its five passengers including the company CEO Stockton Rush.

Steve Reoch, a yacht broker, told Insider he has been trying to sell Antipodes for five years with no luck.

The Antipodes submersible has been on the market for five years. OceanGate/YATCO

"I don't want to have anything to do with it,” he said, but acknowledged that all Antipodes' expeditions were successful.

“Everyone came back okay,” including the rapper Macklemore, who was once a passenger, he said.

Unlike the Titan, which was unlicensed, Antipodes was evaluated and classed by the American Bureau of Shipping, Insider reported

Reoch said OceanGate kept using Antipodes while it was trying to sell the vessel, “so it wasn’t just sitting in a shed somewhere.”

The yacht salesman is pretty sure the Antipodes will never be bought, considering OceanGate suspended "all exploration and commercial operations" last week.

"We're in the process of disassociating ourselves from the vessel because it won't sell," Reoch told Insider. "Nobody's going to be able to sell the submersible for years because of litigation — it's a waste of my time and has been for five years."