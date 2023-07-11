Obese Pig Fed Junk Food, Soda for 7 Years Rescued From One-Bedroom Apartment - The Messenger
Obese Pig Fed Junk Food, Soda for 7 Years Rescued From One-Bedroom Apartment

When Portia the pig was rescued, she weighed 364 pounds and could barely walk

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
Portia the pigWhitegate Animal Sanctuary, Wirral/Facebook

A British animal sanctuary has rescued a 364-lb. pot-bellied pig who spent the past seven years living on a diet of junk food, biscuits, and soda in a one-bedroom apartment in Manchester, UK, the BBC reported.

Known as Portia, the pig was so unhealthy and overweight when the sanctuary found her that she could barely walk.

Portia the pig
Portia the pigWhitegate Animal Sanctuary, Wirral/Facebook

After her rescue, Portia was put on a pig-friendly diet and has even started on some light exercise. “With time and with love and care and patience, we’ve managed to basically get her back introduced to being a pig,” Jill Jolly of Whitegate Animal Sanctuary told the BBC.

Portia the pig
Portia the pigWhitegate Animal Sanctuary, Wirral/Facebook
Jolly said when Portia was rescued she had never seen straw before or met other pigs. Now, she sleeps with the other pigs at the sanctuary and loves to scratch herself on posts.

“She went from a very shut down, very sad, very depressed pig to someone now with quite a good life and attitude,” Jolly said.

