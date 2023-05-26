Jessica Watkins of Oath Keepers Sentenced to 8.5 Years, Judge Cites ‘Compelling Background’
Watkins, who is transgender, is also an Army veteran
A judge has sentenced Oath Keepers member Jessica Watkins to 8.5 years in prison for her role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Watkins, who is transgender, is an Army veteran.
NBC News reports that U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta told Watkins she has a "fairly compelling life story" during Friday's sentencing.
Watkins is the third Oath Keepers member Mehta has sentenced in the last two days for their roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection.
- Founder of Oath Keepers to be Sentenced for Jan. 6 Capitol Attack
- Oath Keeper Founder’s 18-Year Prison Sentence Scores 5.9 On The Messenger Scale
- Oath Keepers Founder Sentenced to 18 Years In Prison for Role in Capitol Attack
- A list of crimes legal experts say Trump may have committed related to Jan. 6 and the 2020 election
- Why didn’t the FBI see the Capitol siege coming?
On Thursday, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes received an 18-year federal prison sentence. Kelly Meggs also was sentenced Thursday, getting 12 years.
Other members of the far-right group will be sentenced for their roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection next week.
CNN reports that prosecutors presented evidence at trial showing Watkins founded and led a small militia in Ohio.
The prosecution said Watkins mobilized the group before coordinating with the Oath Keepers to march on Washington, D.C., on January 6.
"I was just another idiot running around the hallway," said Watkins prior to learning her sentence, according to CNN. "But idiots are responsible, and today you are going to hold this idiot responsible."
