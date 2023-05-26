The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Jessica Watkins of Oath Keepers Sentenced to 8.5 Years, Judge Cites ‘Compelling Background’

    Watkins, who is transgender, is also an Army veteran

    Chris Harris
    A judge has sentenced Oath Keepers member Jessica Watkins to 8.5 years in prison for her role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

    NBC News reports that U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta told Watkins she has a "fairly compelling life story" during Friday's sentencing.

    Watkins is the third Oath Keepers member Mehta has sentenced in the last two days for their roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

    On Thursday, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes received an 18-year federal prison sentence. Kelly Meggs also was sentenced Thursday, getting 12 years.

    Other members of the far-right group will be sentenced for their roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection next week.

    CNN reports that prosecutors presented evidence at trial showing Watkins founded and led a small militia in Ohio.

    The prosecution said Watkins mobilized the group before coordinating with the Oath Keepers to march on Washington, D.C., on January 6.

    "I was just another idiot running around the hallway," said Watkins prior to learning her sentence, according to CNN. "But idiots are responsible, and today you are going to hold this idiot responsible."

