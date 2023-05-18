Oakland Students Take Back Their Streets With Chalk Art

Hundreds of Oakland students took to the streets this week to create chalk art that represented their feelings of confinement in the city's urban center, where administrators say they are often exposed to violence and crime, KGO-TV reported.

"I now have a security guard accompany every PE class," Mike Oz, the school's executive director, told the station. "What they witness on the streets daily is not something I want young people to see and be exposed to."

Students from the Oakland School for the Arts fanned out along the sidewalks near the city's Fox Theater to draw flowers, hearts, and messages of hope.

Michele Pred, an artist and parent, led the event in order to spread awareness of the schools operating in Oakland's urban core. Organizers hope that if more people are reminded of a school downtown, they will do more to protect the surrounding areas from crime.

"If people know it's a school zone," Oz said to KGO, "crime is less likely to happen in that immediate area."

The event also acted as a fundraiser to build money for redeveloping land across from the school to build basketball courts, a soccer field, and an outdoor leisure area that students can safely occupy during the day, according to local reports. The space will then be handed over to the community at night for recreation.

