Oakland Popeyes Shuts Down After Claims of Teens Working During School Hours

An Oakland, California Popeyes location is under investigation by the state's Division of Occupational Safety and Health following allegations that minors were coerced into working beyond legally permitted hours, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Two high school employees claimed their 13-year-old coworker was made to work more than 40 hours weekly on multiple occasions, a direct contravention of state laws prohibiting minors from working on school days. Additionally, the students reported being denied breaks, not being compensated for overtime, and being subject to sexual harassment by management.

Protesters picketed outside of the Popeyes restaurant on Thursday, holding signs that read "Popeyes, stop exploiting child labor."

In California, the law restricts 16- and 17-year-olds to a maximum of four working hours, ending no later than 10 p.m. on school nights. Johmara Romero, a 17-year-old employee, recounted missing school as she was often obligated to work beyond these legal limits.

"I started falling behind. I wouldn't be able to get enough sleep," Romero told the Washington Post. "I don't like falling behind in school. I would wonder if I would graduate because of my grades."

Popeyes said it would close the store and launch its own investigation into the claims.

"We will not tolerate any violation of employment laws and if any of these allegations prove true, we will take action against this franchisee," a spokesperson told the Post.

The teen employees added that they frequently witnessed violence at the workplace, referencing a viral video from February showcasing a brawl involving employees and customers, which culminated in the use of a baseball bat, CBS Bay Area reported.