Oakland Police Tell Residents to Build Stronger Doors to Combat Home Invasion Surge - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Oakland Police Tell Residents to Build Stronger Doors to Combat Home Invasion Surge

In some of these cases, intruders forcibly entered homes by “kicking in doors, threatening the victims, and taking the victim’s personal belongings before fleeing the residence,” police said. 

Published |Updated
Safia Samee Ali
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
In a public safety advisory issued Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department said they are seeing an uptick in home invasion robberies in several areasGetty Images

As home invasions rise, Oakland police are asking residents to install security systems and reinforce doors with security bars. 

In a public safety advisory issued Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department said they are seeing an uptick in home invasion robberies in several areas, including Laurel, North Hills, Joaquin Miller, and the Greater San Antonio neighborhoods.

In some of these cases, intruders forcibly entered homes by “kicking in doors, threatening the victims, and taking the victim’s personal belongings before fleeing the residence,” police said. 

Police say they are still actively investigating the invasions and are working to reduce the violence. 

Read More

In an effort to combat the robberies, police are recommending residents reinforce their doors with a security bar or a door brace and put in a security system with motion detection, surveillance cameras, and alarms.

They are also telling residents to use outdoor lighting with motion sensors and to trim hedges and shrubs around entry points to eliminate potential hiding spots.

“Do not open your door to strangers without verifying their identity,” the advisory also states. 

This is the not the first time Oakland police have asked residents to be more savvy with safety. The department issued a similar warning in April as carjackings and armed robberies rose, reported SFGate.

At the time they told residents that thieves were intentionally crashing their cars into victims' cars in order to force them to stop.  

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.