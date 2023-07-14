Oakland Police Tell Residents to Build Stronger Doors to Combat Home Invasion Surge
As home invasions rise, Oakland police are asking residents to install security systems and reinforce doors with security bars.
In a public safety advisory issued Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department said they are seeing an uptick in home invasion robberies in several areas, including Laurel, North Hills, Joaquin Miller, and the Greater San Antonio neighborhoods.
In some of these cases, intruders forcibly entered homes by “kicking in doors, threatening the victims, and taking the victim’s personal belongings before fleeing the residence,” police said.
Police say they are still actively investigating the invasions and are working to reduce the violence.
In an effort to combat the robberies, police are recommending residents reinforce their doors with a security bar or a door brace and put in a security system with motion detection, surveillance cameras, and alarms.
They are also telling residents to use outdoor lighting with motion sensors and to trim hedges and shrubs around entry points to eliminate potential hiding spots.
“Do not open your door to strangers without verifying their identity,” the advisory also states.
This is the not the first time Oakland police have asked residents to be more savvy with safety. The department issued a similar warning in April as carjackings and armed robberies rose, reported SFGate.
At the time they told residents that thieves were intentionally crashing their cars into victims' cars in order to force them to stop.
