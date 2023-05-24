The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Oakland A’s and Nevada Reach Tentative Deal to Move MLB Team to Las Vegas

    "Las Vegas is clearly a sports town, and Major League Baseball should be a part of it," Nevada's governor said.

    Published |Updated
    Matthew Gutierrez
    The Oakland Athletics have reached a tentative agreement with officials in Nevada to move the franchise from Oakland to Las Vegas.

    The A's would join the Raiders as the latest major sports franchise to leave the Bay Area for Vegas. Before the Raiders left town, both teams played at the same stadium in Oakland.

    "This agreement follows months of negotiations between the state, the county, and the A's, and I believe it gives us a tremendous opportunity to continue building on the professional sports infrastructure of southern Nevada," Governor Joe Lombardo said in a statement. "Las Vegas is clearly a sports town, and Major League Baseball should be a part of it."

    Luis Medina #46 of the Oakland Athletics pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the top of the third inning at RingCentral Coliseum on May 17, 2023 in Oakland, California.
    (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    The tentative agreement between the A's, the governor's office, state treasurer Zach Conine and Clark County officials will send a bill to the Nevada state legislature to approve the move.

    "We're very appreciative of the support from the State of Nevada and Clark County's leadership," A's president Dave Kaval said in a statement. "We look forward to advancing this legislation in a responsible way."

    The A's have said their goal is to break ground on a new ballpark — a 30,000-seat venue with a partially retractable root to mitigate the heat — in 2024 and then open it in 2027. The team has purchased 35 acres for a potential stadium on the southern end of the Las Vegas Strip, where the Tropicana Las Vegas casino resort sits.

    The joint statement on Wednesday didn't say how much tax money the A's will ask for. The project includes the most private investment of any stadium in the MLB, Conine said in the release.

    On Tuesday night, the A's lost again to fall to 10-40 this season, the fourth-worst start through the first 50 games of an MLB season and the worst since the 1932 Boston Red Sox.

    For years, the team has searched for a new home to replace the outdated Oakland Coliseum, where the A's have played since 1968. The A's have averaged fewer than 8,700 fans at home through 25 dates this season, the worst among MLB's 30 teams.

