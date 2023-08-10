O.J. Simpson seemingly complained that Henry Ruggs III received a light sentence for vehicular manslaughter compared to his jail sentence for armed robbery.

On Wednesday, August 9, Ruggs, formerly a wide receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders, was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison for killing 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog while driving intoxicated and driving more than 155 MPH in Las Vegas on November 2, 2021.

“I know I went to college on a football scholarship, but somehow this math doesn’t add up to me," Simpson said in a video posted on X in response to the sentence. "You're driving a car at roughly 160 miles per hour on a public street and end up killing a girl and her dog and you get three to 10 years?"

Simpson compared Ruggs' sentence to the 33-year jail sentence he received in 2008 for his involvement in an armed robbery in Las Vegas the year before. In 2017, he was released on parole after nine years, per AL.com.

"You go to a hotel room that you’re invited to, to retrieve your own personal stolen property - property I now have because it was ruled to be mine by the state of California - and you get nine to 33 years?" Simpson asked.

The 76-year-old also noted that he and Ruggs were sentenced in the Clark County District Court.

"Same courthouse, same city, same state," Simpson said. "Something just doesn't add up to me. I'm just saying."

In a follow-up video posted on Thursday, August 10, Simpson clarified that he "wasn't really focusing on [Ruggs'] sentence."

"It was more [of] a comment on my sentence," Simpson explained.

Simpson also said that he hopes Ruggs will behave himself in prison and "be out in three years." He noted that if Ruggs were to be released in three years, he would only be 27 years old and could play in the NFL again, though Simpson isn't sure if he will get the chance.

"I believe everyone should deserve a second chance," Simpson said. "I really do. But I saw what they did with Ray Rice in the NFL and what happened with him and his eventual wife. Here's a guy who had an impeccable reputation up until that time and he never got back."

Simpson concluded the video by saying he was "praying for Henry."