NYPD Spends Tens of Thousands on Tactical Drones Possibly To Use in the Future To Help Answer 911 Calls: Report
NYPD Spends Tens of Thousands on Tactical Drones Possibly To Use in the Future To Help Answer 911 Calls: Report

The NYPD recently procured new drones, capable of smashing through windows and forcing doors open

Chris Harris
The NYPD recently procured new drones, capable of smashing through windows and forcing doors openGetty Images

A new report claims that, in 2023 alone, the New York City Police Department has invested tens of thousands of dollars in high-tech tactical drones that could be deployed to respond to emergencies.

The New York Post reports that a review of city records reveals the NYPD allocated $87,747 for under 10 Brinc's Lemur 2 drones. The drones were procured on June 6.

The Seattle company's drones are fitted with thermal imaging and night vision cameras, as well as a speaker enabled for two-way communication, to help "de-escalate conflict and save lives."

The Lemur 2 is capable of smashing through windows, forcing doors open and assessing threat levels before police enter a building.

The Post reports that the new drones are just the latest investment in policing tech by Mayor Eric Adams' administration.

The report also notes the NYPD has spent $108,000 on unspecified accessories and operational costs over the last few months and recently submitted a $95,000 receipt for drones and vehicles.

In June, records showed the NYPD had a fleet of 19 drones, according to the Post.

The city has a multi-million dollar contract with Dataminr, which scans social media posts. The department used the service to monitor protestors' social media activity during Black Lives Matter demonstrations in 2019.

The NYPD also inked a smaller deal worth $165,000 with ShadowDragon, a company that collects information on suspects by scanning websites.

