NYPD Slams Kid’s Head through Taxi Window During Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Giveaway Riot - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone:’ Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

NYPD Slams Kid’s Head through Taxi Window During Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Giveaway Riot

Video shows a moment during the riot when the NYPD grabbed a young man and slammed him into a taxi

Published |Updated
Zachary Rogers
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The NYPD making one of around 60 arrests during a riot around Union Square, August 4 2023Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The New York Police Department was caught on camera detaining a minor during the riots on Friday and seemingly slamming the teen’s head through the back window of a taxi.

In one recording incident by photographer Bruce Schaff, a young man wearing a red hoodie can be seen standing with a group of people surrounding the taxi. Others can be seen tearing off the back windshield wiper of the vehicle and feeling as police approach. 

The teen in the red hoodie does not flee and is about to slowly walk away when an officer grabs him by the arm. The young man in the red hoodie was then shoved into the back of the yellow SUV taxi cab and his head hit the back window, shattering it.

Read More

Onlookers begin yelling at police over the altercation. One person, who looks to be a young man in a black jacket and light blue shirt, is tackled to the ground after beginning to yell at police over the incident. 

Police establish a small perimeter around the two detained people and seemingly arrest both. The young man in the red hoodie is then seen standing up, his hands cuffed behind his back, with blood on the right side of his face.

The NYPD has said that it is “aware of the video” and that the incident is “under internal review” according to The Daily Mail.

Thousands of people stormed Manhattan’s Union Square on Friday after hyper-popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat announced he would be hosting a giveaway there, promising attendees a chance at a free Playstation 5 gaming console and other goodies. 

Cenat’s giveaway went viral and as soon as the popular Twitch streamer arrived, the crowd of thousands exploded vying for positions in line and for those prospective prizes.

NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey has said that 65 people, including 30 juveniles, were arrested as a result of the riots. Cenat himself was charged with multiple offenses, including two counts of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly according to Maddrey.

It’s not immediately clear if Cenat had obtained a permit to host his giveaway, but the NYPD has said that the event was unsanctioned and that they became aware of it on Friday through social media posts.

Both police officers and attendees were injured during the event.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.