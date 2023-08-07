NYPD Slams Kid’s Head through Taxi Window During Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Giveaway Riot

The New York Police Department was caught on camera detaining a minor during the riots on Friday and seemingly slamming the teen’s head through the back window of a taxi.

In one recording incident by photographer Bruce Schaff, a young man wearing a red hoodie can be seen standing with a group of people surrounding the taxi. Others can be seen tearing off the back windshield wiper of the vehicle and feeling as police approach.

The teen in the red hoodie does not flee and is about to slowly walk away when an officer grabs him by the arm. The young man in the red hoodie was then shoved into the back of the yellow SUV taxi cab and his head hit the back window, shattering it.

Onlookers begin yelling at police over the altercation. One person, who looks to be a young man in a black jacket and light blue shirt, is tackled to the ground after beginning to yell at police over the incident.

Police establish a small perimeter around the two detained people and seemingly arrest both. The young man in the red hoodie is then seen standing up, his hands cuffed behind his back, with blood on the right side of his face.

The NYPD has said that it is “aware of the video” and that the incident is “under internal review” according to The Daily Mail.

Thousands of people stormed Manhattan’s Union Square on Friday after hyper-popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat announced he would be hosting a giveaway there, promising attendees a chance at a free Playstation 5 gaming console and other goodies.

HAPPENING NOW: Riot Breaks Out at Influencer Kai Cenat's Giveaway in New York City https://t.co/PeuJLCi4EQ #unionsquarepic.twitter.com/Cb1zwjv0wF — The Messenger (@TheMessenger) August 4, 2023

Cenat’s giveaway went viral and as soon as the popular Twitch streamer arrived, the crowd of thousands exploded vying for positions in line and for those prospective prizes.

NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey has said that 65 people, including 30 juveniles, were arrested as a result of the riots. Cenat himself was charged with multiple offenses, including two counts of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly according to Maddrey.

Full List of Arrests, Charges Stemming from Kai Cenat Union Square Riot https://t.co/HfxTYx0OPT pic.twitter.com/otsG4qaKPL — The Messenger (@TheMessenger) August 7, 2023

It’s not immediately clear if Cenat had obtained a permit to host his giveaway, but the NYPD has said that the event was unsanctioned and that they became aware of it on Friday through social media posts.

Both police officers and attendees were injured during the event.