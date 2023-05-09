NYPD Says Molotov Cocktail Found in Mineral Water Bottle at Jordan Neely Protest

Police have revealed a dangerous item found at the scene of protests over the death of Jordan Neely at the hands of a fellow subway rider.
A molotov cocktail was discovered at the protest, which took place Monday night on the edge of Broadway & Lafayette Street in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan, close to where the 30-year-old street performer was put into a fatal chokehold on the F train on May 1.
The man who is accused of choking Neely to death, Daniel Penny, a 24-year-old former Marine, has not been charged.
The Molotov cocktail discovered at the scene appears to have been made with an emptied 'Topo-Chico' mineral water bottle and a tattered rag.
At a press conference last night, the NYPD said around 150 protesters were there.
Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said: "I have to emphasize, we understand why people want to elevate their voices and protest. They have a right to speak up when injustice occurs. But we cannot have people bringing out dangerous substances like this."
11 people were arrested in connection to the protests, including a photojournalist. Maddrey added that once they had arrested those causing a disturbance, there was a peaceful march in honor of Neely.
However, the NYPD's handling of these protests has recently been brought into question. Video posted on Twitter by City Council Member Chi Ossé, shows officers holding protesters on the ground, with shouts from others to let go.
Officers said that two other people have been 'locked up' for trespassing onto Subway tracks on Sunday, as part of another protest.
