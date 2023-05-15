NYC’s Preschool and Daycare Providers Report Millions Missing in Unpaid Compensation

Bloomberg reports that hundreds of organizations providing preschool and daycare services through New York City's free public preschool programming have not been paid for their work.
The city has the largest free universal pre-K programs in the country, serving 90,000 kids ages 3 to 4 and saving families an average of $16,000 per child.
Former mayor Bill de Blasio is credited with expanding the city's pre-K system during his tenure, but the program appears to have stalled under Mayor Eric Adams's oversight. The program costs over $700 million per year, and proposed budget cuts by Adams's administration would cut the program by around $570,000 over two years, even as the city plans to expand care to 30,000 additional 3-year-olds, increasing the cost to around $1 billion.
Research from SeaChange Capital last fall estimates that hundreds of nonprofits providing early childhood education services in New York City are owed over $464 million in the 2022 fiscal year.
One organization, the Chinese-American Planning Council, is owed nearly $1.6 million from the 2022 fiscal year. Mary Cheng, director of childhood development services at the council, said, "It's not like a failing business because I failed. It's the city failing me."
