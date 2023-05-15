The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    NYC’s Preschool and Daycare Providers Report Millions Missing in Unpaid Compensation

    Why aren't early education providers being paid?

    Published |Updated
    Monique Merrill
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Lourdes Balduque/Getty Images

    Bloomberg reports that hundreds of organizations providing preschool and daycare services through New York City's free public preschool programming have not been paid for their work.

    The city has the largest free universal pre-K programs in the country, serving 90,000 kids ages 3 to 4 and saving families an average of $16,000 per child.

    Former mayor Bill de Blasio is credited with expanding the city's pre-K system during his tenure, but the program appears to have stalled under Mayor Eric Adams's oversight. The program costs over $700 million per year, and proposed budget cuts by Adams's administration would cut the program by around $570,000 over two years, even as the city plans to expand care to 30,000 additional 3-year-olds, increasing the cost to around $1 billion.

    Research from SeaChange Capital last fall estimates that hundreds of nonprofits providing early childhood education services in New York City are owed over $464 million in the 2022 fiscal year.

    Read More

    One organization, the Chinese-American Planning Council, is owed nearly $1.6 million from the 2022 fiscal year. Mary Cheng, director of childhood development services at the council, said, "It's not like a failing business because I failed. It's the city failing me."

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.