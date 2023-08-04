NYC’s Guggenheim to Become One of the Most Expensive Museums in US After Hiking Admission to $30

The Guggenheim Museum in New York on Tuesday hiked up its admission cost to $30 — earning the title of one of the most expensive museums in the country.
Previously, the price of admission for an adult at the esteemed art museum had been set at $25. But because of steadily declining visitation rates and increasing costs, the Guggenheim had to raise its fee, a spokesperson told The New York Times.
“As we recover from the lingering financial strain caused by the pandemic, the museum needs to increase its admission prices, which have not been adjusted since 2015,” said Sara Fox, the museum’s director of communications and public relations. “The new rates align with those of the museum community in New York City and will help support the operational costs of the museum.”
Visitors levels have declined by nearly 16 percent since 2019, the Times reported.
The Guggenheim first opened in 1959, charging just 50 cents for admission — the modern-day equivalent of about $5.
Tourists and New York locals who’ve frequented the Guggenheim were shocked by the price hike.
In an interview with The New York Post, former New York resident Laura Siegelman called the price hike “ridiculous.”
“I’ll suffer the indignity of paying $30 because I don’t live here anymore, so it’s more palatable. I can chalk it up to New York being its ridiculously expensive self and then go home to Florida and start saving up for my next trip,” she said.
Teresa Accardo, a Huntington, Long Island, resident called the decision heart-breaking.
“Museums aren’t supposed to cost this much,” Accardo said.
“I remember coming here in the late ‘70s when the city was going through a whole other kind of crisis, and I don’t remember what I paid but it was a negligible amount. Thirty dollars? You feel that,” she added.
Across the country, museums have been hiking their admission fees as they recover from the pandemic. The Philadelphia Museum of Art, for example, now charges $30 for admission, while the Art Institute of Chicago requires out-of-state visitors to pay $32 a ticket.
Down Fifth Avenue from the Guggenheim, the Metropolitan Museum of Art is also up to $30 (though most card-carrying New Yorkers know they don't actually have to pay that).
