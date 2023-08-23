NYC Woman Faces 8 Years After Pleading Guilty to Fatally Shoving of 87-Year-Old Vocal Coach

The daughter of a successful cesspool company owner pleaded guilty Wednesday to an unprovoked sidewalk shove that killed a beloved, 87-year-old vocal coach in New York City.

Lauren Pazienza, 28, faces eight years in prison for first-degree manslaughter under terms of a plea deal with Manhattan prosecutors for the March 2022 death of Barbara Maier Gustern.

The agreement spared Pazienza — who's been jailed since May 2022 — the possibility of up to 25 years if convicted at trial.

Afterward, Gustern's grandson, A.J. Maier Gustern, blasted Pazienza, telling reporters he had "little to no forgiveness or sympathy for Lauren or her family."

Barbara Maier Gustern (left) died in March 2022 after being shoved to the sidewalk. Prosecutors says Lauren Pazienza (right) carried out the seemingly random attack. Facebook; NYPD

Gustern, 30, said the attack on his grandmother came after Pazienza "had probably been told, 'No' for the first time in her life."

"This is what happens when you don’t raise a child right and you let them get away with whatever they want their entire lives," he said.

Barbara Maier Gustern's clients included Debbie Harry of the 1970s new wave band Blondie, avant-garde singer Diamanda Galás and punk rocker Kathleen Hanna, who attended a packed memorial service with her husband, former Beastie Boy Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz.

Pazienza's parents, Daniel and Caroline Pazienza, ignored questions from reporters they left with their daughter's lawyer, who also declined to comment.

Earlier, Lauren Pazienza entered the courtroom wearing a light pink sweatshirt, with her hands cuffed behind her back.

She was uncuffed so she could sign a waiver of her right to trial.

During the brief hearing, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Felicia Mennin asked Pazienza if she wanted to withdraw her previous not guilty plea and plead guilty.

Pazienza paused, then asked if she could speak with her defense lawyer, Arthur Aidala.

About a minute later, Aidala asked the court clerk to repeat the judge's question.

Tears welled in Pazienza's eyes as she answered, "Yeah."

Court officers then cuffed Pazienza's wrists behind her back and led her back to a holding cell as she looked over at her parents in the gallery.

Gustern was fatally injured after Pazienza, who's 5 feet, 7 inches tall, ran across West 28th Street in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood and angrily called her a "b—" around 8:30 p.m. on March 10, 2022.

Pazienza then allegedly shoved the 4-foot, 11-inch Gustern, causing her to suffer a massive hemorrhage to the left side of her brain when her head hit the sidewalk or a metal fence.

Pazienza allegedly left Gustern bleeding on the ground but hung around the area for about 20 minutes, during which time video allegedly showed her watching as Gustern was loaded into an ambulance and taken to a local hospital.

Gustern lapsed into a coma and died after being removed from life support five days later.

The incident allegedly unfolded after Pazienza and her fiance, Naveen Pereira, spent the evening celebrating the 100th day before their scheduled wedding.

The couple visited art galleries and Pazienza drank several glasses of wine before they bought dinner from a food cart and went into Chelsea Park, where a worker told them they'd have to leave because it was about to close.

At that point, Pazienza inexplicably threw the food on Pereira and stormed off before attacking Gustern, prosecutors alleged.

Pazienza, whose father, Daniel Pazienza, owns Long Island's Service Suffolk County LLC, allegedly tried to cover up her actions by deleting her social media accounts, taking down her wedding website and stashing her cellphone at an aunt's home.

She also allegedly hid out in her parents' home in Port Jefferson, Long Island, as wanted posters featuring her image prompted tips to the police.

Cops reportedly went to the house on March 21, 2022, but were denied admittance by Pazienza's dad.

She turned herself in the following day and was released on $500,000 bail but it was revoked on May 10 after she was indicted on manslaughter and assault charges.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 29.