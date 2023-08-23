NYC Woman Faces 8 Years After Pleading Guilty to Fatally Shoving of 87-Year-Old Vocal Coach

The daughter of a successful cesspool company owner pleaded guilty Wednesday to an unprovoked sidewalk shove that killed a beloved, 87-year-old vocal coach in New York City.
Lauren Pazienza, 28, faces eight years in prison for first-degree manslaughter under terms of a plea deal with Manhattan prosecutors for the March 2022 death of Barbara Maier Gustern.
The agreement spared Pazienza — who's been jailed since May 2022 — the possibility of up to 25 years if convicted at trial.
Afterward, Gustern's grandson, A.J. Maier Gustern, blasted Pazienza, telling reporters he had "little to no forgiveness or sympathy for Lauren or her family."
Gustern, 30, said the attack on his grandmother came after Pazienza "had probably been told, 'No' for the first time in her life."
"This is what happens when you don’t raise a child right and you let them get away with whatever they want their entire lives," he said.
- Woman Charged With Fatally Shoving Elderly NYC Voice Coach to Appear in Court Amid Talks of Plea Deal
- Florida Woman Who Fatally Shot Black Neighbor Pleads Not Guilty
- 71-Year-Old Dealer in Crew That Sold ‘The Wire’ Star Fatal Drugs Faces Sentencing
- Woman Arrested for Neglect After 8-Year-Old Falls Off Balcony to Her Death
- Pastor Pleads Guilty to Shooting and Killing Transgender Woman
- Woman in Self-Driving Uber that Killed Pedestrian Pleads Guilty in Historic Case
Barbara Maier Gustern's clients included Debbie Harry of the 1970s new wave band Blondie, avant-garde singer Diamanda Galás and punk rocker Kathleen Hanna, who attended a packed memorial service with her husband, former Beastie Boy Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz.
Pazienza's parents, Daniel and Caroline Pazienza, ignored questions from reporters they left with their daughter's lawyer, who also declined to comment.
Earlier, Lauren Pazienza entered the courtroom wearing a light pink sweatshirt, with her hands cuffed behind her back.
She was uncuffed so she could sign a waiver of her right to trial.
During the brief hearing, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Felicia Mennin asked Pazienza if she wanted to withdraw her previous not guilty plea and plead guilty.
Pazienza paused, then asked if she could speak with her defense lawyer, Arthur Aidala.
About a minute later, Aidala asked the court clerk to repeat the judge's question.
Tears welled in Pazienza's eyes as she answered, "Yeah."
Court officers then cuffed Pazienza's wrists behind her back and led her back to a holding cell as she looked over at her parents in the gallery.
Gustern was fatally injured after Pazienza, who's 5 feet, 7 inches tall, ran across West 28th Street in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood and angrily called her a "b—" around 8:30 p.m. on March 10, 2022.
Pazienza then allegedly shoved the 4-foot, 11-inch Gustern, causing her to suffer a massive hemorrhage to the left side of her brain when her head hit the sidewalk or a metal fence.
Pazienza allegedly left Gustern bleeding on the ground but hung around the area for about 20 minutes, during which time video allegedly showed her watching as Gustern was loaded into an ambulance and taken to a local hospital.
Gustern lapsed into a coma and died after being removed from life support five days later.
The incident allegedly unfolded after Pazienza and her fiance, Naveen Pereira, spent the evening celebrating the 100th day before their scheduled wedding.
The couple visited art galleries and Pazienza drank several glasses of wine before they bought dinner from a food cart and went into Chelsea Park, where a worker told them they'd have to leave because it was about to close.
At that point, Pazienza inexplicably threw the food on Pereira and stormed off before attacking Gustern, prosecutors alleged.
Pazienza, whose father, Daniel Pazienza, owns Long Island's Service Suffolk County LLC, allegedly tried to cover up her actions by deleting her social media accounts, taking down her wedding website and stashing her cellphone at an aunt's home.
She also allegedly hid out in her parents' home in Port Jefferson, Long Island, as wanted posters featuring her image prompted tips to the police.
Cops reportedly went to the house on March 21, 2022, but were denied admittance by Pazienza's dad.
She turned herself in the following day and was released on $500,000 bail but it was revoked on May 10 after she was indicted on manslaughter and assault charges.
Her sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 29.
- Baby Bear Rescued After Getting Its Head Stuck in Plastic ContainerNews
- Staged Video of Pinned-Down Russian Troops Outrages Pro-War BloggersNews
- Texas Governor’s Floating Border Barrier Sees Little Impact in Number of ArrivalsNews
- Drunk Couple Fell 33-Ft. From Medieval Wall Featured on ‘Game of Thrones,’ Woman Now in Medically-Induced ComaNews
- Lt. Antonio Bailey, Guard Who Kept Dollar General Shooter From Entering College, Details Chilling EncounterNews
- Watch: Extreme Turbulence Hits Flight Traveling Through Major StormNews
- Florida Prisoner Charged With Killing Cellmate by Stabbing Him in Head With a PenNews
- Florida Woman Sues After Being Denied $90,000 Mercedez Benz Prize in Hole-in-One Golf TournamentNews
- Native American Girl, 4, Still Living with White Woman Despite Court Ruling to Grant Grandmother CustodyNews
- Car Splits in Half After Speeding Vehicle Going 100 MPH Hits It in High Speed CrashNews
- The Moment 2 Broward, Florida, Helicopter Crash Survivors Climb Out of Burning Apartment BuildingNews
- University of North Carolina Campus Shooting: Police Release Photo of ‘Armed and Dangerous’ PersonNews