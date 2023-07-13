NYC Weed Dispensaries Shut Down by Police, Reopen for Business Next Day - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

NYC Weed Dispensaries Shut Down by Police, Reopen for Business Next Day

New York legalized marijuana in 2021 but was slow to introduce regulations and license shops

Published |Updated
Madeline Fitzgerald
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Cannabis in glass Jars for saleCraig Hastings/Getty

Just one day after New York police officers raided two Empire Cannabis Club locations—seizing edibles, flowers, and vapes—the questionably legal marijuana dispensaries reopened for business on Wednesday.

The two raided stores, located in Chelsea and the Lower East Side, are part of a larger chain of marijuana stores that came under police scrutiny after Governor Kathy Hochul signed new legislation in June. The legislation cracks down on unlicensed cannabis sales, according to the New York Times.

New York legalized weed in 2021 but was slow to introduce regulations and license dispensaries. Marijuana can be purchased in storefronts across New York City, yet there are only 19 regulated dispensaries in the state, according to the the publication.

Since Hochul signed the new regulations into law, police have been cracking down on many of the dubiously legal operations. The State Office of Cannabis Management and the Department of Taxation and Finance have inspected more than 30 businesses and confiscated an estimated $11 million worth of weed, according to Bloomberg.

Read More

Despite being unlicensed, the Empire Cannabis Club, operating in five locations across the city, claims it's a fully legal enterprise. Its owners argue it's a club, not a store. Members can pay a monthly fee or buy a day pass to enter storefronts and purchase THC products, the outlet reports.

While many of their products were seized by law enforcement, Empire Cannabis Club is back in business, and its owners are ready for a fight. The club’s lawyer, Steve Zissou, said owner Jonathan Elfand would welcome a lawsuit so he can prove his argument.

"[Elfand] wants to have a forum to prove that Empire’s business license complies" with the law, Zissou said.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.