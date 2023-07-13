NYC Weed Dispensaries Shut Down by Police, Reopen for Business Next Day

Just one day after New York police officers raided two Empire Cannabis Club locations—seizing edibles, flowers, and vapes—the questionably legal marijuana dispensaries reopened for business on Wednesday.

The two raided stores, located in Chelsea and the Lower East Side, are part of a larger chain of marijuana stores that came under police scrutiny after Governor Kathy Hochul signed new legislation in June. The legislation cracks down on unlicensed cannabis sales, according to the New York Times.

New York legalized weed in 2021 but was slow to introduce regulations and license dispensaries. Marijuana can be purchased in storefronts across New York City, yet there are only 19 regulated dispensaries in the state, according to the the publication.

Since Hochul signed the new regulations into law, police have been cracking down on many of the dubiously legal operations. The State Office of Cannabis Management and the Department of Taxation and Finance have inspected more than 30 businesses and confiscated an estimated $11 million worth of weed, according to Bloomberg.

Despite being unlicensed, the Empire Cannabis Club, operating in five locations across the city, claims it's a fully legal enterprise. Its owners argue it's a club, not a store. Members can pay a monthly fee or buy a day pass to enter storefronts and purchase THC products, the outlet reports.

While many of their products were seized by law enforcement, Empire Cannabis Club is back in business, and its owners are ready for a fight. The club’s lawyer, Steve Zissou, said owner Jonathan Elfand would welcome a lawsuit so he can prove his argument.

"[Elfand] wants to have a forum to prove that Empire’s business license complies" with the law, Zissou said.