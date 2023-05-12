NYC Wants a Way to Detect When Someone Pees in a Subway Elevator

New York City transit officials are searching for technology that could alert when someone urinates in an elevator, according to a request for information cited by The City.

The “RFI,” published by the MTA last month, seeks companies “experienced in designing, furnishing, and installing an elevator car urine detection system (ECUDS).”

The transit agency says it is looking to hear from firms that have successfully installed ECUDS in other big systems used by the public, such as airports.

The New York City subway system, the oldest in the country, maintains 335 elevators across its 472 stations. New Yorkers have for years complained about elevators often being out of service or, if they’re working, reeking of urine or worse.

ECUDS technology would alert subway cleaning staff when urine is detected so that the car can be cleaned.

Some cities already use urine-detection tech in their transit systems, to mixed results. Atlanta’s rapid transit authority recently uninstalled nearly 100 urine-sensing devices because people were relieving themselves on them, “trapping” urine inside the metal boxes and setting off loud alarms, according to The City.