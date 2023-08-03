NYC Train Derails at Jamaica, One of City’s Busiest Stations, Injuring Passengers - The Messenger
NYC Train Derails at Jamaica, One of City’s Busiest Stations, Injuring Passengers

All eight cars of the Long Island Rail Road service came off the tracks Thursday morning

Published
Dan Gooding
A train headed from Manhattan to Long Island in New York derailed Thursday, injuring at least 13 passengers.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority said the incident happened close to the busy Jamaica Long Island Rail Road station, at around 11.12 am. Jamaica station, in Queens, is one of the busiest transportation hubs in the area.

Eight cars derailed while traveling from Grand Central Terminal, the MTA's Janno Lieber told reporters just before 2pm.

The Long Island Rail Road service derailed close to the busy Jamaica station in Queens, NYC. August 3 2023
The Long Island Rail Road service derailed close to the busy Jamaica station in Queens, NYC. August 3 2023MTA/LIRR
Nine people were left with minor injuries, two people had moderate injuries and two had serious injuries.

The LIRR service came off the tracks after leaving NYC's Grand Central Terminal. August 3 2023
The LIRR service came off the tracks after leaving NYC's Grand Central Terminal. August 3 2023NYC Emergency Management

Lieber said water was handed out to passengers, who waited around 90 minutes for a rescue train to take them back to Jamaica.

Work was already underway to repair the tracks Thursday afternoon, with commuters warned of disruption to the evening rush hour, as well as Friday morning's travel.

Lieber said work would take a while, as it was not just a matter of replacing rails.

The derailment happened at the second-busiest interlocking signal network on the LIRR network, the MTA chair said.

Officials said it was too early to tell whether there were any equipment failures to blame.

